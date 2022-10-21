Persona 5 Royal – Yusuke Kitagawa Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Emperor Confidant Yusuke Kitagawa guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Yusuke Kitagawa Confidant Guide

Yusuke Kitagawa is the Emperor Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Odin. The player will also receive an item from him near the end of the game which will unlock the ability to replicate Skill Cards once Yusuke’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

His special hangout event happens when you take him to Shinagawa.

Yusuke Kitagawa Availability

Time can be spent with Yusuke on all days of the week during the Day cycle. On Rainy days, Yusuke is available whether it is Day or Night. He can be found in the Shibuya Underground Station most of the time.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Ryuji Sakamoto Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Card Duplication Allows Yusuke to duplicate Skill Cards.

Rank 2 – N/A

Rank 3 – Follow Up Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.

Rank 4 – Art Talk If negotiation with a lone Shadow fails, you can try again.

Rank 5 – Card Creation Allows Yusuke to create any Skill Card he has copied once before.

Rank 6 – Harisen Recovery Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.

Rank 7 – Live Painting Allows Yusuke to use Card Duplication and Card Creation on the spot.

Rank 8 – Endure Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining

Rank 9 – Protect Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transform Yusuke’s Persona into a mythological trickster.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening R Fuse with the mythological trickster, awakening its true power.



Yusuke Kitagawa Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Emperor arcana.

Rank 0

” I fear I have found myself in quite a horrible mess…!” What are you talking about? 0 Calm down, Yusuke. 0

“To be honest, I am unsure as to whether I can even call myself an artist anymore…” You seem stressed. 0 You’re so tough on yourself. 0

“Hence, I believe you of all people may be able to bring me closer to the truth.” I’d be glad to help. 0 Maybe when I have some time. 0



Rank 1

“…What’s the matter? Have you been overcome by an urge to paint?” Just hurry it up. 0 Give me your brush. 0

“…You’re like Theo.” What are you talking about? 0 No, I’m my own person. 0 You caught me. 0

“Van Gogh did not achieve fame in his lifetime, but found an admirer and supporter in his

brother.” An admirer? 0 A supporter? 0 Thanks. 0

“My picture… turned into a real skill card?” That’s an amazing power. 0 This will be useful. 0

“I know… Why don’t we act as the thieves we are and strike a deal?” I’m counting on you. 0 Let’s do it. 0 It’s a deal. 0

“I have to hold up my end of the deal, so I’ll perform to the best of my ability. You need only

ask.” Thanks. +2 I’ll try not to. +2 I’ll be asking a lot. +3



Rank 2

“I would like your honest opinion… if you would.” It’s novel. +2 It’s enigmatic. +2 …What is it? 0

“More importantly, it shall be the spark that revitalizes my slumbering art career!” I can’t wait. +3 I hope you’re right. +3 Will people like it? 0

“I’m on a roll right now. I shall keep up this momentum and apply it to the Phantom Thieves as well!” You’re already doing enough. +2 I’m looking forward to it. 0 Will you really? 0



Rank 3

“My work is… empty?” That was harsh. 0 What a dick… 0 Don’t let it bother you. +2

“This grave mistake shall be the end for me…!” Stop exaggerating. 0 This is just the beginning. 0 Stand up. 0

“What is going to happen to me now…? Without art, what will remain of my being…!?” You’re really giving up? +2 This isn’t like you. +3 Stand up, Yusuke. 0

“But that is all the more reason I must break out of my slump. I must prove my ability to him…!” How exactly? +2 That’s the spirit. +2

“I will simply keep on drawing. I’m going to have ten pieces finished up by end of today!” That’s the spirit. +2 You’re taking this too far. 0 That’s all? 0



Rank 4

“Thank you for your assistance today. After all, it would be impossible to sketch while rowing.” What are we doing here? 0 Why are we in a boat? +2 I should bring a girl here. +2

“It seems my bias has caused me to overlook the truth of the matter…” Love comes in all forms. +3 Maybe you should train more. +2 You have a wild imagination. 0

“When will I fully understand the heart? Even if I ever do understand it, will I truly be able to draw it…?” Don’t get discouraged. +2 Just keep drawing. 0 You lack love yourself. 0



Rank 5

“Very well. You will have to be my model today.” Make me beautiful. 0 I dunno if I can do it… +2 Do you want me to strip? +3

“Do you think I will be able to capture the truth someday?” I’m sure you will. +3 It doesn’t look like it. +3 Do you want to give up? +2

“The more I think about it… the further I seem to be from understanding the abyss of the heart.” Don’t overthink it. 0 You have to keep drawing. 0 There’s still hope. +2



Rank 6 (requires rank 4 Proficiency)

“Hm, this place has not changed in the slightest…” It feels nostalgic. +2 Why are we here again? 0 Are you going in? 0

“It had begun to rust even while I was a pupil here. it seems now it has finally broken.” We should get it fixed. 0 Let’s force it open. 0

“Why do I still treat him as my mentor? How long will I allow him to control my life…?” Are you OK? 0 You’re not looking so good. 0

“…<Protagonist>, why do you think Madarame decided to take me in?” Maybe he was sympathetic. +3 He somehow knew you had skill. +2 I couldn’t possibly tell you. +3

“By the way, that gentleman… Kawanabe, was it? What’s your impression of him?” He had a certain dignity. +2 He seems reliable. 0 I’m not sure. 0



Rank 7

Kawanabe: “There is definitely a market for you. We’ll sell you as the ‘tragic, handsome artist.'” That’s a great name. 0 What do you mean? +2 Handsome…? 0

“Why is it that all artists talk about is money, money, money!? Has the true meaning of art been lost!?” The truth is within you. +3 Money is important. 0

“I’m tainted after all…! I’m a petty sellout, a slave to the power of money!” Calm down. +2 It’s not a crime to enjoy sushi. +2 Let’s go again sometime. 0



Rank 8

“What subject do you think would most capture beauty?” Scenery is always nice. 0 I’d say Morgana. 0 It has to be Ann. +2

“Is this what pure passion is supposed to look like!? My heart is clouded by worldly desires…!” What’s wrong with that? +2 The same applies to everyone. 0 You’ve really grown, Yusuke. +3



Rank 9

“When my mother was painting the ‘Sayuri’… what do you think she was thinking about?” Her love for her son. +3 The pain of separation. +3 I don’t know. +2

“But that is why I am going to wield my brush again… To give hope to all those who see my paintings.” You’ve really changed, Yusuke. +3 That’s a great idea. +2 It won’t be easy. 0



Rank 10

“The title is ‘Desire and Hope.’ What do you think?” It turned out well. 0 So you added hope? 0

“What are you playing at?” You provoked Yusuke on purpose? 0 Are you scheming something? 0

Kawanabe: “If only he had your strength…” “He”? 0 Do you mean Madarame? 0

“Sensei…” He was a good man deep down. +3 That was another aspect of him. +3

“What a strange man…” Yeah… 0 You’re stranger, Yusuke. 0 Are you sure about this? 0



Shinagawa Hangout