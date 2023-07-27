The Iron Claw, a new wrestling film from A24 starring Zac Efron, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, and AEW World Champion MJF, has gotten a major release update amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Variety is reporting that The Iron Claw will be released nationwide on December 22. It will share its release date with another family film, Universal and Illumination's upcoming CG-animated film Migration.

The Iron Claw will tell the story of the Von Erich family wrestling dynasty. The ensemble is filled with actors playing the various Von Erich family members. Efron as Kevin, Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickerson as David, Maura Tierney as Doris, Holt McCallany as Fritz, Stanley Simons will play Mike, MJF will play Lance, and White will play Kerry. Additionally, Lily James stars in the film as Pam Adkisson, and Aaron Dean Eisenberg will play Ric Flair.

Zac Efron is coming off a year he starred in Gold, Firestarter, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Jeremy Allen White starred in the acclaimed second season of The Bear for FX and Hulu. Season 2 of The Bear was released on June 22. Harris Dickerson is known for his roles in The King's Man, Where the Crawdads Sings, and the aforementioned Triangle of Sadness (which was nominated for Best Picture last year at the Oscars). MJF (formally known as Maxwell Jacob Friedman) is the current AEW World Champion. While he has appeared as himself in documentaries, talk shows, and Impractical Jokers, The Iron Claw will be his acting debut.

