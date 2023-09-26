Zac Taylor is a first-time NFL head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he has turned the team into an annual contender. Taylor spent the previous 14 years going around the league and college scene to find some opportunity to coach a team. After stints in various settings, the Bengals finally gave him a shot in 2019, which has helped him build a net worth of $4 million. In this post, though, we're looking at Zac Taylor's wife Sarah Sherman.

Who is Zac Taylor's wife Sarah Sherman?

Sarah Sherman is actually also close to football, just like her husband. Her father is Zac's colleague and former Green Bay Packers coach, Mike Sherman.

Interestingly enough, their connection started around 2006, when the pair were attending the University of Nebraska together. Taylor was the star quarterback, even though it was his third college after spending one year each at Wake Forest and Butler. Sherman was going after a master's degree in marketing but also working for the sports information department as a graduate assistant.

Zac Taylor and Sarah Sherman's romance

Zac Taylor actually shared a part of their love story in an interview for Sports Illustrated. He stated:

I remember the first time I saw her. We were practicing on our soccer field at Nebraska. When practice ended, there was a girl in a yellow dress. She looked so much more mature, I figured she was probably 30 years old. I’m only 22. As the year went by, I learned we were the same age. I would run into her more often, and I realized maybe I had a chance.

The pair also gave an interview to Modern Luxury, where they also stated many things about their personal lives and how they met. The first reaction of Sarah when she saw Zac was that he was “a hunk,” and Zac really did not believe he had a shot right away.

In the interview, he also disclosed that just because he was the starting quarterback for the college team, he still did not have much of a chance at first.

Zac Taylor proposes to Sarah Sherman

Still, Zac clearly saw something there, and even after leaving Nebraska to pursue a professional football career, the pair remained together. Two years after their encounter, Zac was ready to propose and, wanting to do it the old-fashioned way, he asked her dad, who was working for the Houston Texans at the time. Sherman, knowing what was what, decided to give the young quarterback and future coach a two-hour tour of the Texan facilities, just to keep him grilling a bit more.

Obviously, after the tour, the former Packers coach gave the pair permission, and they were married within a few months. The story of their engagement was also interesting, and they described it in the Modern Luxury interview the pair gave. Apparently, Zac and Sarah were out playing mini golf, and Zac was very anxious to get to the 12th hole, where he hid the ring. He had this to say:

I only had it for two days before I proposed. By the time we got to the 12th hole, I could hardly talk.

He was not the only one, as Sarah's described her reaction during the interview. She stated:

I was so shocked, I just kept screaming “Shut up!” When I saw the ring, which was perfect, I realized it was real and started crying.

Zac Taylor marries Sarah Sherman

The stat of the day from Zac Taylor’s introductory news conference actually comes from his wife Sarah. As the daughter of an NFL, CFL, college and high school head coach (Mike Sherman) and the wife of a coach, this will be the 17th time she’s moved in 35 years. pic.twitter.com/lE1miANM4g — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) February 5, 2019

Obviously, it was an emotional time, and a few months after that, the pair was married in Houston. According to the pair, however, there was a certain theme about the wedding. Sarah had this to comment:

We had a guest list that included half of the Houston Texans staff. Our officiating priest was the team captain for the Green Bay Packers, where my dad used to coach.

After the wedding, the pair have not spoken a ton about their relationship. Not much is generally known about Sarah and Zac's life, other than the fact that they have four children, and they are both very committed to each other.

Sarah has moved around the country, as Zac got jobs in Miami, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and then back to Cincinnati. His current success must mean a lot for both, as they are experiencing the best time of their entire life. Here is to many more years of Zac Taylor and his wife Sarah Sherman enjoying their life together.

For now, that's all the information we have on Zac Taylor's wife Sarah Sherman.