Zac Taylor's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. Taylor is a former professional football player who used to be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He currently serves as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zac Taylor's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Zac Taylor was born in Norman, Okla. He attended Norman High School where he pieced together a historic football career. During his senior year, Taylor passed for 1,950 yards and 16 touchdowns. He broke the school’s records for career passing yards and touchdowns. But despite his stellar high school stint, it wasn’t enough to gain the attention of the college football landscape.

Zac Taylor's college playing career

In 2002, Taylor attended Wake Forest. For the Demon Deacons, he only appeared in three games and completed one pass for 3 yards. Three years later, Taylor admitted this was the best pass he has ever thrown in his life.

After his lone season at Wake Forest, Taylor transferred to Butler Community College and made a name for himself. He played a critical role in leading the Grizzlies to a Region VI championship. In the process, Taylor also earned All-American honors in the NJCAA.

After proving his worth in the NJCAA, Taylor would go on to play for the University of Nebraska where he continued to shine. In his two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the stint was highlighted by Taylor’s senior year.

He passed for 2,789 yards and 24 touchdown passes. Moreover, Taylor led the team to a 9-3 record and to the Big 12 Championship in 2006. For his effort, Taylor was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Zac Taylor's attempt to play in the NFL

Although Taylor gave a good account of himself in college football, NFL teams overlooked him once again as the former Nebraska star went undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft. After going undrafted, Taylor eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Based on reports, undrafted rookies usually get signed to a franchise’s practice squad and will earn them at least $100,000 per season. Unfortunately, Taylor couldn’t crack the Buccaneer’s main roster. As a result, he went on to serve as a practice player for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. But like his fate in the NFL, Taylor never played in a single professional game.

Zac Taylor's first coaching job

In 2008, Taylor stopped pursuing football as a professional player. Instead, he served as an assistant coach for various football teams in the NFL and NCAA. He was part of the coaching staff for various teams, including Texas A&M, the Miami Dolphins, University of Cincinnati, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Serving as a quarterbacks coach for the Rams in 2018, Taylor made his first appearance in the Super Bowl. In 2022, Taylor admitted that working for the Rams were the best years of his life.

Zac Taylor's first head-coaching job

On this day in 2019, we hired Zac Taylor as our head coach. Happy 4 years Coach 👏 pic.twitter.com/WzedyvdMb2 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2023

In 2019, Taylor was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals as their head coach with the hopes that the team would end its postseason drought. He signed a four-year contract that paid him $3.75 million annually, which was considered to be the lowest-paid NFL head coach of that time.

While Taylor finally received a big opportunity, his coaching debut was forgettable. The Bengals would go on to post a lowly 2-14 win-loss card, which tied for the worst record in franchise history. A season later, the Bengals followed with another losing record of 4-11-1.

Zac Taylor coaches Bengals to Super Bowl

Although Taylor’s first two seasons were dismal, his breakout season came during his third year. The Bengals finally had their first winning season since 2015 after Taylor stirred them to a 10-7 record. Furthermore, Taylor also coached the team to its first playoff victory since 1990 after the Bengals outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19.

Eventually, Taylor led the Bengals from the sidelines in carrying the team to a Super Bowl appearance after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24 in a game that needed overtime. This was the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Although Taylor and the Bengals had their chances to win it all, the team eventually conceded to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. Nevertheless, Taylor did enough to impress the front office and the Bengals’ fans. In fact, the franchise rewarded Taylor with a four-year contract extension that will pay him a better amount of $4.5 million per season.

In 2022, The Bengals went 12-4 and made a return trip to the AFC Championship Game. However, this time, the Chiefs got their revenge and defeated the Bengals 23-20.

With Taylor signed to a contract extension, he will now set his sights on keeping the Bengals a fixture in the postseason and hopefully improve on the team’s historic showing in 2021-22. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Zac Taylor’s net worth in 2023?