Former New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton discussed the organization's use of analytics and the disconnect with players.

Former MLB and New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton was recently on “The Show” with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, and he was complimentary of Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone, but criticized the organization's use of analytics, saying there was a disconnect.

“I think sometimes, and this happened with me personally, when analytics comes into play, we get our iPad,” Zack Britton said, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “You can g down the rabbit hole with analytics and you can kind of find anything to justify anything, right? The numbers, you can skew them any way to paint the picture you want to paint.”

Britton, who was with the Yankees from 2018 through 2022, commented that Brian Cashman could probably implement analytics better in the organization.

“I think, with Brian, it might just be needing to blend the two a little more,” Britton said, according to Glasspiegel. “I'm not sure because I'm not really in the front office. I only knew what I saw as a player and what I was exposed to, and I'm not exposed to what's happening behind closed doors in the front office.”

After an 82-80 season, the Yankees organization, including Cashman and Aaron Boone have received a ton of criticism from a frustrated fanbase.

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees respond this offseason, the fanbase craves big moves, and the team has been mentioned with some big names this offseason on the trade market and in free agency as the winter meetings approach next week.