Zack Snyder would come back to James Gunn's DCU under one Batman adaptation condition, he revealed in an interview.

Zack Snyder's DCEU regime is over once Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes out. James Gunn's regime, now dubbed the DCU, will take over. But that doesn't mean Snyder wouldn't ever return.

Snyder's Batman condition

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder gave his condition for returning to DC. He would only consider doing an adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns should he come back.

The Dark Knight Returns was a comic book series that ran from February to June 1986. It followed Batman as he faced off with signature antagonists Two-Face and Joker, as well as confronting Superman. There are remnants of the core story in Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but it isn't a full adaptation.

We'll see if Gunn ever reaches out to Snyder. After all, Gunn's DCU will probably set itself apart from the groundwork that Snyder laid down.

And Snyder has been doing his own thing since the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka the “Snyder Cut”). Since his DC departure, Snyder has directed Army of the Dead (and co-wrote its spin-off Army of Thieves) and is gearing up for the release of Rebel Moon.

His latest film is the first of a two-part sci-fi event. Rebel Moon is an original space opera conceived by Snyder himself. Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, and Ray Fisher star in the film. It will be released on December 15 in theaters before streaming on Netflix on December 22.

James Gunn first made the jump to DC between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and 3. He directed The Suicide Squad and five episodes of the Peacemaker series. Gunn and Peter Safran were subsequently named the co-chairpersons and CEOS of DC Films. Gunn will direct the upcoming Superman: Legacy film.