Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) and Lofi Girl recently uploaded a collaboration fans didn't know they needed. miHoYo posted ZZZ's lofi beats playlist on their official music channel on YouTube known as HoYoFair.

The video starts off with Lofi Girl studying as usual. After about five seconds, the video transitions from Lofi Girl to ZZZ's Belle working on her desktop.

The artwork of the ZZZ video loop designed and animated by Lofi Girl herself is spot on. As mentioned earlier, it features Belle using her PC instead of Lofi Girl studying on her laptop. Then the cat remains and is now accompanied by a cute little Bangboo sitting on top of the desktop monitor.

As for the environment, it's a reimagined version of what Belle's room would look like. It has the piled-up televisions she and her brother Wise use when entering the Hollow in the background. Then the outside view features a small glimpse of New Eridu.

Lastly, to serve as her watermark, Lofi Girl perfectly placed a YouTube video of her live lofi playlist on Belle's computer screen. Based on the details of the monitor, it appears that Belle is using a Windows 11 desktop and is listening to some lofi beats on YouTube via Google Chrome. Lofi Girl did a splendid job and will surely satisfy ZZZ fans with the design alone.

Zenless Zone Zero x Lofi Girl Playlist

Not only was Lofi Girl responsible for the video loop's design and animation but she also mixed and produced the lofi beats. The playlist contains 10 beats that are inspired by Zenless Zone Zero's universe. Here's a full list of each beat:

Nicole Demara – Character Demo

Nekomata – Character Demo

Billy – Character Demo

19%

Gacha

Endless Construction Day – Night

Ballet Labyrinth – Night

Summer Jam

Chaos Alpha

Derailed Order – Night

Honestly, this doesn't come as a surprise. The soundtrack players typically hear in the background while playing ZZZ sounds similar, if not exactly like lofi beats.

Fans are Satisfied with the Collaboration

miHoYo and Lofi Girl uploaded their chill collaboration on YouTube on July 11, 2024. Since then, the Zenless Zone Zero-inspired beats have been well-received by fans.

Some were in shock, in a good way, upon finding out about the collaboration. The others even commended miHoYo for going the extra mile in terms of marketing their game. Meanwhile, another portion of fans are impressed by the fact that ZZZ already has multiple collaborations despite the game being out for less than a month.

Zenless Zone Zero Soundtrack Album Potentially Launching

Lofi Girl isn't the first music producer miHoYo collaborated with for Zenless Zone Zero. Prior to the chill beats artist, ZZZ's developers partnered up with Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Tiesto. They released the song called ZENLESS and uploaded the music video on ZZZ's official YouTube channel.

Given these soundtracks the game currently has, it's on the right path leading to a potential album release. This wouldn't be the first time miHoYo launched a soundtrack album for their games. They previously released an EP for Honkai: Star Rail's Robin. The EP included three songs namely Hope Is the Thing With Feathers, Sway to My Beat in Cosmos (Robin Ultimate song), and If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking.

With all that in mind, ZZZ is on its way to topping all other miHoYo games in the musical space.

For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.