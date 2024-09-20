The Memphis Grizzlies' 2023 season was forgetful. Very forgetful, in fact, if one were to look at it from a competitive standpoint, rather than a point of view that focuses on player development. With injuries occurring left and right, the Grizzlies' three-year playoff steak ended as they found themselves near the bottom of the standings. At one point during the season, the team was mostly fielding two-way players on the fringes of the depth chart since almost their entire rotation was hurt.

If there was a silver lining to it all, it's that Memphis may have found a couple of diamonds in the rough — promising youngsters who made the most out of their playing time to prove that they can produce when given the chance. Not a lot of wins were tallied with these players at the helm, but some of them showed promise, giving Taylor Jenkins a better idea of possible inclusions to his main rotation.

These players will also get the chance to compete for depth chart advancement once training camp ensues on October 1. They won't be taking the place of stars like Ja Morant, Jarren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane, of course. But as for the other spots, — especially in the second unit — those will surely be eyed by the youngsters. And at the moment, one of them happens to be named Scotty Pippen Jr.

Yes, as one might have already deduced, Pippen Jr. is the son of the six-time NBA champion himself. Seeing action mostly as a G-Leaguer ever since his pro career started in 2022, Pippen Jr. was ultimately given a chance by the Grizzlies with a two-way contract back in January. He made sure to showcase his wares every time he stepped on the floor. In 21 games, Pippen Jr. averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 assists, including a career-high 28 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 23-year-old continued where he left off this past Summer League, as his play earned him a spot on The NBA 2K25 All-Summer League First Team, per the NBA's official X account.

That right there looks like the Grizzlies' next backup point guard. However, placing Pippen Jr. behind Morant means that Derrick Rose will have to be pulled out of the equation.

Why Derrick Rose's minutes could end up with Scotty Pippen Jr.

This part was hard to write. After all, Derrick Rose is an icon, especially for fans who witnessed his peak years with the Chicago Bulls. Those speedy drives to the baskets, acrobatic finishes and killer crossovers will always be etched in the memories of basketball spectators in the 2010s.

Sadly, the glory days are over, and the former MVP is already in the twilight of his career. Taking on the veteran role, Rose signed with the Grizzlies last year, averaging 8.0 points and 3.3 assists in 24 games before sitting out the rest of the season due to injuries…injuries which could cause his minutes to be handed over to Pippen Jr.

As much as every team needs a vet on the floor, it would be difficult to keep that vet in the rotation if his body doesn't hold up. That's the current concern with Rose. Dealing with various injuries in the past several years, it's uncertain if he can stay healthy for a full season moving forward.

An even bigger concern is Rose's age. The three-time All-Star is already 35 years, old, making him a questionable (long-term) piece for a Grizzlies squad that's currently filled with youth. Looking at Memphis' roster, the most reasonable direction for the team is to go with a supporting cast that fits the age timeline of the Morant-Bane-Jackson Jr. trio. This direction is even more emphasized with the draft selection of Zach Edey and the sudden growth of players like GG Jackson II, Vince Williams Jr, Jake LaRavia, and of course, Pippen Jr. What about the need for a veteran? There's Marcus Smart, who's in his prime and is more than capable of being the Grizzlies' lockdown specialist.

Where does this leave Derrick Rose? Exactly…it's hard to find an optimistic answer to that question, especially with how a young and improving Pippen Jr. is an ideal fit in the long run. Of course, this is all speculation, and only the coming days will truly determine if Ja Morant is assigned a new backup.