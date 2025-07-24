Earlier this offseason, Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey found himself in some legal hot water after he was cited for reckless driving in May. The incident occurred shortly after the Grizzlies' season had come to an end with a sweep at the hands of the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, it appears that Edey has resolved the situation.

“Court records we obtained show the 23-year-old admitted to a speeding infraction and agreed to pay $639.50 … and in exchange, officials dropped the misdemeanor reckless driving charge he had been facing,” reported TMZ.

Edey was allegedly going 101 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at the time he was stopped.

Prior to that mishap, Edey had put together a solid rookie season with the Grizzlies, predictably becoming a force as a rebounder and also showing some of the touch around the basket that he displayed during his time with Purdue.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep the Grizzlies from continuing the regression that has defined their franchise over the last couple of seasons. Toward the end of the year, the Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, and they still haven't gotten a healthy season out of Ja Morant in a few years.

This offseason, the Grizzlies raised eyebrows by trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a treasure trove of first round draft picks, and the team also signed backup point guard Ty Jerome to a nice contract after his breakout season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' brass seemed to show confidence that Edey is ready for an increased role next season by trading Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers, which will theoretically give Edey even more time manning the frontcourt by himself when surrounded by smaller lineups.

In any case, the Grizzlies' schedule for the 2025-26 season is slated to be released in August. Edey will likely be happy to have the legal situation behind him so he can focus fully on the task at hand.