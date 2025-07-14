The Memphis Grizzlies are entering a new era of their franchise after a very difficult couple of seasons since breaking out as a Western Conference contender in 2022. Fast-forward a couple of years, the Grizzlies are coming off of getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder and trading star guard Desmond Bane as a result.

Now, Memphis is looking to pivot and build around the core of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. In order to do so, the Grizzlies will have to find quality role players to put around their two stars either from within the organization or in the draft and free agency.

One of those internal players that the Grizzlies are depending on is former UConn standout Cam Spencer. Just before free agency this offseason, the Grizzlies and Spencer agreed to a two-year contract worth $4.5 million, but he has now gotten a raise. On Monday, Spencer got a renegotiated contract worth $10.5 million over four years, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Memphis Grizzlies and two-way guard Cam Spencer's representatives, Mark Bartelstein and Ross Aroyo of @PrioritySports, have restructured the agreement to re-sign: Spencer is now inking a new four-year, $10.5 million deal, with three fully guaranteed seasons, sources said,” Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Grizzlies clearly have faith that Spencer can be a key contributor for them despite a limited role last season. The former second-round pick played in just 25 NBA games last season, averaging 4.2 points in just over 10 minutes per game.

Still, Spencer has a lot of skills from his time in college that should translate to the NBA and help him come off the bench and be a key player for this Grizzlies squad. He is a skilled shooter and a good secondary playmaker, which should allow him to lift the offense when Morant is on the bench.

Memphis has made a number of other moves to improve its roster this offseason, including moving up in the NBA Draft to select Washington State sharpshooter Cedric Coward with the No. 11 overall pick. Players like that will be crucial for this team after trading away someone like Bane, and the Grizzlies are betting on Spencer being apart of that group.