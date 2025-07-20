The Memphis Grizzlies are adding a talented ex-Denver Nuggets forward on a two-way contract. Memphis has already had a monumental offseason after trading away starting shooting guard Desmond Bane. The franchise is building around its core of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. after a disappointing season in a loaded Western Conference. While last year's team was in the top 3 of the West for a lot of the regular season, a late-year slide led to this group dropping down to the No. 8 seed and the subsequent firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Memphis was then swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder and is now trying to figure out how to regain its contender status. It's unlikely to be one big splash that puts this group back among that tier, but instead several savvy, under-the-radar trades and signings. On Sunday, the Grizzlies bolstered their frontcourt depth with an intriguing move that ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania announced.

“The Memphis Grizzlies are signing forward PJ Hall to a two-way NBA contract, agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports tells ESPN. Hall, who played 19 games for the Nuggets last season, averaged 24.2 points and 14.7 rebounds on 65.5% shooting per-36 minutes in summer league.”

Article Continues Below

Hall is a 23-year-old forward who played one year in Denver. While the former Clemson standout appeared in limited action for the Nuggets, which was the norm for young players under former head coach Michael Malone, he was terrific in the G League. Hall averaged 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds during his time with the Grand Rapids Gold. The Spartanburg, South Carolina native is a freak athlete who has demonstrated the ability to stretch the floor in college and the G-League.

Even more encouraging is that Hall showed continuous growth throughout his time with Clemson. During his senior year, PJ was named First-team All-ACC and led the Tigers to their first Elite Eight in 34 years. With backup center Jay Huff now off to the Indiana Pacers, the Grizzlies' newest addition could eventually slot in as a backup big to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey alongside Brandon Clarke.

Overall, Hall still needs to prove he has staying power at this level, but he certainly has the upside to be a quality NBA big. Joining the Grizzlies gives the young center a chance to contribute to a playoff team looking for a bounce-back year. The 2025-26 season is a critical one for the franchise and the duo of Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, with both of stars entering their prime years.