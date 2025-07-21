Memphis Grizzlies' franchise star Ja Morant is looking forward to the upcoming season and another opportunity to showcase his one-of-a-kind skill on the basketball court. He's been one of the biggest stars in the NBA since his arrival and he's also made an impact on the sneaker landscape, already preparing for his third Nike Ja 3 signature model to release. Recently, Morant took to social media to give fans a sneak peek at what him and Nike have been working on.

After cycling through the Nike Ja 1 and Ja 2 models rather quickly, Nike went all-in on a wild design to invigorate the signature line and offer something resembling Morant's game on the court. The Nike Ja 3, which officially leaked just a few months ago, is unlike any sneaker on the market in terms of its design and uniquely makes Morant the center-piece of the silhouette.

As Ja Morant embarks on his world tour promoting his sneakers, we've seen a number of city-themed colorways already rendered with official retailer images. However, Morant took things one step further in showing off his collection of unreleased pairs. While the pairs in the video are all likely samples, don't be surprised if we see a number of them with their own release.

Various looks, including the colorways we've already seen, indicate a massive roll-out behind the sneakers as Morant enters his seventh season in the NBA. Previous releases of his Nike Ja 1 & 2 have been very imaginative in terms of different colorways, from honoring Morant's giraffe “son” to channeling his relationship with Zach Edey through a “Rush Hour” colorway.

The debut Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” colorway is set to launch August 15, 2025 for $130. More colorways will release throughout the upcoming months as we should see a decent number readily available before the start of the season.

