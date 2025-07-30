The Memphis Grizzlies will look a little different than in previous years, but they're still trying to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference. Ja Morant will be the key to the Grizzlies' success, just like he's been his entire career with the team. Health will also be key, and with Jaren Jackson Jr. already sidelined with an injury, the best thing for Morant is to stay safe this offseason.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he's staying that safe, and he avoided a major injury recently in China after trying to dunk over his father. As Morant was about to go up, he slid into the back of his father, and things could have ended up worse for him.

Nonetheless, Morant ended up trying the dunk again and succeeded.

The Grizzlies' front office probably held its breath when they watched the video, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they reached out to him after seeing it. Morant has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career, and the Grizzlies have suffered because of them.

Morant will most likely be a little more cautious going forward, as there's no need to risk an injury before the season starts.

Ja Morant once said he's done dunking

There was a point last season where Morant said that he was done dunking overall because he wasn't trying to risk any injuries.

“I'm not trying to dunk at all,” Morant said after a game via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. “Y'all think I'm lying. I'm dead serious.

“Sometimes I get knocked out the air and [a foul] don't get called, and now I'm out longer than what I'm supposed to be. Sometimes, the foul might get called; I still hit the floor, but after the game, you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That's all that matters.”

In this most recent case, Morant wasn't even in a game and could've gotten injured. The statement only lasted for so long because he ended up going for a dunk against the Boston Celtics.

There's no doubt that Morant is the most athletic star in the NBA today, and throughout his career, he's pulled out all types of dunks that have left people in shock. At the same time, he has to learn when it's the best time to make those moves because it could lead to injury.

