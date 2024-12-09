The New York Knicks continue to struggle to lockdown an identity. They figuratively take two steps forward and one step back. For example, after recently winning four consecutive games including a 24-point blowout of the Charlotte Hornets, they came out incredibly flat at home against the Detroit Pistons. But regardless, the Knicks are making progress, and it shows in how they play with each other. Specifically, the Knicks move the ball incredibly well, especially in wins.

The Knicks are currently tied for the eighth-most assists per game in the NBA (27.9). And that’s up from last season, when they were second-worst in the entire NBA (24.4 assists per game). That output gets even better in wins, when they average 30.4 assists per game.

Much of the Knicks’ success in accumulating assists can be attributed to a stronger-than-average shooting percentage. New York is shooting the second-highest field goal percentage in the league (50%). Even the most sharing of teams must covert opportunities, and the Knicks clearly do so better than most. But connecting on opportunities explains only some of Knicks’ success thus far this season. There are other micro-issues worth exploring.

Jalen Brunson is moving the ball better than ever

The Knicks' success in moving the basketball obviously begins with their point guard, Jalen Brunson, and he hasn’t let them down. Brunson is averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game. And much of that has came from an acceptance of a slightly different role.

Brunson seemingly struggled learning when to shoot and when to set up teammates through his team’s first few games of the season. For example, he averaged only 5.7 assists per game through the team’s first seven games, and it looked like he forced a number of shots.

However, something clicked, and it happened relatively early in the year. Since those first seven games, Brunson is averaging 8.5 assists per game (through 16 games). He’s hit double figures assists six times including one 17 assist outing.

That’s an impressive on-the-fly adjustment for a guy whose role has already changed a few times throughout his six years in the league. But others deserve credit, too.

Karl-Anthony Towns has demonstrated a unique skillset

Towns is also demonstrating an incredibly unique floor vision. He’s not nearly averaging a career high in assists per game—the seven-footer is averaging just 3 assist per game, whereas he’s averaged above 4 assists per game on multiple occasions—but his vision and passing ability have opened up the floor for teammates.

What’s especially important about Towns’ passing to this Knicks team is who he replaced. Isaiah Hartenstein, who departed the Knicks for the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason, was a gifted passer, too. He didn’t have the pizazz of Towns in passing the ball, but he regularly found cutting teammates. And much of the team’s continuity was predicated on Hartenstein moving the ball.

But Towns represents a progression in New York’s passing big men. He has shown an elite ability to find teammates with tricky, razzle dazzle passes. He’s thrown cross court passes from the top of the with his off hand. And he’s hit cutting teammates with no look, over-the-shoulder dishes.

To summarize, Towns is easily the most skilled passing big man in team history. While he’s at his best scoring the ball, he has proven to be a dangerous passer, as well. And that makes him, and the team, even more dangerous.

Knicks benefitting from Villanova roots

To a degree, the Knicks are also benefiting from familiarity with one another. New York upended its rotation last offseason, replacing three starters. But one of their new additions (Mikal Bridges) was already familiar with much of the team’s core (Brunson and Josh Hart).

Brunson, Hart, and Bridges famously played college ball together at Villanova. That synergy only goes so far in the NBA, otherwise teams would have looked to reunite college teammates long ago, but it certainly helps when rosters undergo major changes.

Bridges has struggled through much of the Knicks’ first 17 games. However, that can be attributed to his new role. After all, going from a first option to a fourth option makes for understanding when to shoot understandably difficult.

But Bridges knows when to look for passes from Brunson and Hart. And Brunson and Hart know when and where Bridges prefers the ball. They have great on-court chemistry, making for easy communication on both sides of the floor.

Twenty-three games is not that long. Trends through that many games can easily be overstated and read into. But ultimately, this Knicks team will grow and gel between now and the playoffs. And the incredible ball movement we’ve seen so far will either remain or (dare we suggest) improve. And that will inevitably make the Knicks even more dangerous.