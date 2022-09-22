When NBA training camp opens on September 27, the Kings will face some fascinating position battles and roster selections.

General manager Monte McNair has amassed more quality and depth than Sacramento has seen in years. This is maybe the deepest they have been since the Kings’ previous playoff appearance in 2006. Some expect the Kings to compete for a play-in position, and some national observers feel they may even end their NBA-record 16-year playoff absence. Before the Kings get way ahead of themselves, however, they must first settle their roster and rotation.

As the Kings prepare for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 3, first-year coach Mike Brown and his staff will collaborate with the front office to make those assessments. They may have to eliminate up to three players before the regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 19 at Golden 1 Center.

The widespread assumption in Sacramento is that De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis will be in Brown’s starting lineup. There’s really no doubt about Fox, Barnes, and Sabonis, but other positions will very certainly be up for grabs.

As such, here is the Sacramento Kings player who is in danger of losing his starting job during the 2022-23 NBA training camp.

What seed is this team? De’Aaron Fox

Kevin Huerter

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis Bench:

Davion Mitchell

Malik Monk

Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/s97FgNTpK6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 8, 2022

Kevin Huerter was acquired by the Kings in July, and it was a wise decision. Sacramento traded two veteran players with expiring contracts for a sharpshooter with a three-year contract.

Keep in mind that the Kings were in the bottom ten in both three-point attempts and three-point percentage last season. Huerter, who hit 2.2 three-pointers a game at a 38.9 percent clip, will be a huge help in that department.

Huerter is not your typical 3-point shooter since he has good shooting range and can create for himself off the dribble. He averaged 12.1 points per game in 59 starts for Atlanta last season.

Huerter isn’t going to be a game-changing difference-maker just now, but he doesn’t have to be. Sac-Town is not in a hurry to find a savior since the Kings are rebuilding. Huerter will be an important part of it, as is Malik Monk, who might take Huerter’s spot if he isn’t cautious.

Monk was also acquired by the Kings in July. Many recognize him as a reliable shooter and an explosive offensive threat. Monk appeared in 76 games last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. he averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He also had 47/39/80 shooting splits. Monk also recorded some career-highs in the 2021-22 season. To wit, he had single-game career-highs in points (41), field goals made (14), rebounds (10), and blocks (3) last season.

Monk was one of the Lakers’ few rotating bright spots last season, and the Lakers would have re-signed him in a perfect world. But he moved north in search of more playing time and a bit more money. With more minutes and a bigger role for the Kings, might Monk average 16 or 17 points each game? It’s not impossible.

Huerter and Monk are both 24-year-old under-the-radar talents. Neither cost a lot of money or assets because Sacramento didn’t pay much for Monk. Also, the 2024 first-round pick provided to Huerter is top-14 protected. Fans expect Huerter to start at shooting guard for the 2022-23 season, but again, Monk is in the mix, too.

Now that the Kings do not have Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, they will expect much of both Huerter and Monk. The first thing for them to do is compete for that starting two-guard position alongside De’Aaron Fox.