The Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA are now undergoing training camp. Usually, this is the time when each team would work on new lineups and rotations before the season commences. Looking at the Mavericks' starting roster, due to the arrival of Klay Thompson, he could replace Derrick Jones Jr. given he's no longer playing for the team.

Jones Jr. was the weakest link based on the numbers among all Mavericks starters last season. He had the lowest scoring average with 8.6 points per game. While offense isn't what teams always look at when selecting their starters, Jones Jr.'s defense isn't superb either. Swapping Thompson for Jones Jr. will undoubtedly be a huge upgrade for Dallas.

However, this will all depend on what Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sees during the 2024-25 training camp. Coach Kidd may utilize Thompson in the sixth-man spot rather than starting the game. Being a starter doesn't necessarily mean a player will have more minutes compared to others on the bench. There are some instances when the sixth man has more playing time than one of the starters of the team.

With Thompson's signs of aging clearly showing, coach Kidd may want to preserve his energy for more crucial moments in the game rather than using it all up due to his potential starting position. Having that said, a much younger player could fill Jones Jr.'s former starting position come the 2024-25 season.

Does Klay Thompson deserve to be a Mavericks starter?

Since returning from a two-year hiatus due to multiple injuries, Klay Thompson's game has slowly been deteriorating. Nevertheless, he managed to win one more championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022 and slightly maintained the numbers deserving of a starter.

However, now that he's about to suit up for a new team for the first time in his career, can Thompson live up to being a starter under a new system? Last season, the Dallas Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki helped the franchise win their first title. Unfortunately, they came up short going up against the Boston Celtics. Despite taking a huge loss in the postseason, the Mavericks look to replicate the success they found last season as they acquired a championship veteran in Thompson.

With that said, the chances of Thompson joining the starting lineup are high. Given the circumstances, the Mavericks would most likely want to have a stronger lineup if they hope to make their second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. Looking at Thompson's numbers last year, he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. His figures are nothing spectacular, but having him on the roster is definitely a huge upgrade.

Coming into Dallas, the team will expect Thompson to bring in his veteran and championship experience. Of course, they already have that key figure in Kyrie Irving who is a one-time champion himself. However, with the seasoned champions on the roster, they're joint leadership could be the key to their success.

Worst case scenario, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd could decide to bench Thompson this coming season. Sad as it may sound, it shouldn't be a problem. Thompson was granted the money he wanted in his contract worth $50 million and is about to play for a team that might contend for the title again. All Klay needs to do now is fulfill the role that was assigned to him and hope to see success come out of it.