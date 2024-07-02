The Dallas Mavericks acquired Klay Thompson on Monday via a three-team deal with the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. The Mavs traded Josh Green to the Hornets in the deal and sent two second-round picks to the Warriors. Golden State also received a trade exception as part of the deal.

The move worked as a sign-and-trade for Thompson and the Warriors. Thompson ultimately signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks.

The Warriors and Thompson's relationship reportedly became strained when the star guard did not receive an offer that he felt was fair. In the end, both Thompson and the Warriors decided to move on. Thompson was linked to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in addition to the Mavericks, but he ended up heading to Dallas.

Warriors lose a star, Hornets add a key player

Losing Thompson will be a difficult reality for Warriors fans to face. Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green played pivotal roles in the Warriors' success over the years. The star-studded trio led Golden State to four championships during their time together.

The Warriors did not want to lose Thompson in NBA free agency and receive nothing in return. They opted for the sign-and-trade which Thompson ended up agreeing to.

Golden State was able to secure two second-round picks and a trade exception. That is not a bad return since there was a chance they could have lost Thompson in free agency. They probably would have preferred to have received a first-round pick, but at least the Warriors received a return.

The Hornets, meanwhile, acquired Josh Green from the Mavs in the deal. Green provided a crucial spark off the bench for the Mavericks during the 2023-24 season. He played hard on both ends of the floor and is a capable three-point shooter.

Charlotte is rebuilding and adding a 23-year-old such as Green will only help their current situation.

Mavericks land Klay Thompson

The Mavs acquired Thompson from the Warriors in the trade. Dallas fell three games short of a championship in 2023-24 but now a four-time champion is set to join the roster.

It is not completely certain what the Mavericks' starting lineup will look like next year, but there's a chance that Thompson will join Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and either Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II in the starting rotation.

Thompson is going to need to adjust to the Mavs' offense, which is not quite as fast-paced as the Warriors' offensive attack. There is a possibility that head coach Jason Kidd and the team will create some new plays for Thompson. However, Thompson will play a pivotal role in spacing the floor regardless of how the offense is set up.

One of the Mavs' primary concerns in the NBA Finals was their inconsistent three-point performance. The Boston Celtics and Mavs were the top two teams in three-point attempts during the 2023-24 campaign, but Boston's three-point attack stepped up when the team needed it the most. Thompson, who shot just under 39 percent from deep in what was considered a down year this past season, is going to help Dallas' long-range shooting without question.

The Mavs, despite taking the second most three-point attempts per game, were about league average in efficiency. Thompson should also help in that regard as well.

Grading the trade

The Mavs have already had a busy offseason. Adding Thompson is a huge move without question.

It is difficult to question the trade. The Warriors and Thompson were clearly headed in different directions and both Golden State and Dallas accomplished their goals in the deal for the most part. Charlotte benefitted by adding Josh Green amid their rebuild as well.

Hornets grade: A

Warriors grade: B+

Mavericks grade: A