In just over a week, the New Orleans Pelicans will begin training camp with a strong roster and a ton of players eager to compete for minutes.

Head coach Willie Green understands the value of competition; therefore, some of the internal battles for minutes this season will be heated as multiple players compete for roles and playing time.

The starting lineup is pretty well established with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Jonas Valanciunas, but we also know Larry Nance Jr., Trey Murphy III, Jaxson Hayes, Devonte’ Graham, and Jose Alvarado will play significant roles.

Zion Williamson

CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas

Larry Nance Jr.

Jaxson Hayes

Trey Murphy III

Jose Alvarado This Pelicans team is gonna be scary for years to come. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/7uoxGeBWtB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 20, 2022

Things may absolutely change throughout the season, of course. This is especially now that Willy Hernangomez just won the 2022 EuroBasket MVP and will head into camp confident and eager to prove he should be the primary backup center.

With those in mind, here is the New Orleans Pelican player who is in danger of losing his starting job during the 2022-23 NBA training camp.

Herbert Jones

Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans had a great rookie season last year. That left many to wonder how he slipped to the second round of the NBA draft.

Keep in mind that outside of the main lottery picks in any draft, obtaining playing time as a rookie is difficult for a player picked so late. It seems, however, that Jones already has his starting job all but assured. That’s especially after only a few summer league workouts.

Jones went on to start 69 of the 78 games he played in his rookie season. He even earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie second team. He also recorded the league’s third-most steals with 130.

Willie Green, the Pelicans’ head coach, recognized Jones’ effect on the club. The Pelicans were also rewarded with their first playoff spot since the 2017-18 season. Green expects Jones to be a significant contributor for the Pelicans this season. Jones also appears to have the full backing of both everyone on the coaching staff and the front office.

He averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in his rookie campaign. Having said that, Jones shouldn’t rest on his laurels. With a deep roster at his disposal, coach Green has the luxury of shuffling his lineups. As such, even someone like Jones might lose his starting spot in case another young ‘un steps up during training camp

That player could be Trey Murphy III, the New Orleans Pelicans’ first-round pick from the same rookie class as Jones. Recall that the Pels picked Murphy No. 17 overall. However, he was outplayed by fellow rookies Jones and Jose Alvarado for much of the 2021-22 season.

Jones established himself as the Pels’ defensive stopper and Alvarado emerged as the team’s primary backup at point guard. Meanwhile, Murphy’s minutes and productivity were initially erratic.

However, things changed when the Pelicans began their postseason drive. Trey Murphy III got his act together by making contributions both on and off the court.

The man nicknamed “Trigga” averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game in the last month of the regular season. That’s when the Pelicans finished 12-10 and qualified for the play-in round.

In the playoffs, he had a team-high +/- rating of 5.3, nearly double that of second-place Larry Nance Jr. (2.8).

This season, expectations for “Trigga” are as high as those for the rest of the club. Murphy appears to have literally grown as well, having shot up at least an inch in the offseason. He also appeared larger and stronger during his run in the 2022 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Murphy is keen to establish that he is more than “simply a shooter.” This is despite leading all rookies in three-point percentage last season. As such, he has demonstrated his ability to grab offensive rebounds and finish at the rim. He can also make plays for teammates and defend several spots.

He can easily fill in as a backup at the three and as a stretch four in small-ball teams. Murphy appears to have the intangibles. His work ethic and confidence are unquestionable.

Now that Willie Green has developed a culture and defensive identity for the team, the focus shifts to the enhanced offensive opportunities that Zion Williamson’s return brings.

Murphy should benefit directly from Zion’s presence, with open shots being abundant. He can directly feed Zion in the post and then find an open spot. He can also get open off of passes coming from a rotating defense attempting to cover all of the Pelicans’ weapons at any given time.

The depth of the roster makes projecting a spike in Murphy’s statistical performance this season impossible; but, in year two of his career, it would be reasonable to assume fewer lows and more consistent highs.

Trey Murphy demonstrated his ability as a closer for an NBA contender. That might be good enough for him to spell a healthy amount of minutes for the starters. Heck, he may even be in a position to steal a spot, specifically Jones’.