The New England Patriots are considered one of the top contenders to trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. However, how much are the Patriots willing to give up to acquire Taylor? What will the reluctant Colts demand in return?

The Patriots have emerged as one of the favorites despite already having running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson put up 1,040 yards at 5.0 yards per carry in 2022. However, he has yet to put up consistent production for more than a season. The Patriots have showed their interest in securing another rusher, having worked out several running backs this offseason, including Leonard Fournette and USFL star C.J. Marable.

Taylor has expressed his desire to be traded after not getting the contract extension he wants with the Colts. Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the top running backs since the Colts drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He put up back to back 1,000 yard seasons to start his career before going for 861 yards in the 2022 season amidst an injury and poor Colts offensive line play.

At the same time, Colts owner Jim Irsay has been very public about not wanting to trade Taylor. Taylor joins many star running backs who are struggling in the market as backs continue to be undervalued by NFL franchises, including Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs who have been stuck on the franchise tag.

As Taylor enters his fourth season on his four-year contract, he likely wanted a deal done before the option to get placed on the franchise tag following the 2023 season. He currently will play for $4.3 million this upcoming year. At 24 years old and one of the best backs in the league, Taylor is younger and has played fewer seasons than all of the backs who have been unable to get deals done or been placed on the franchise tag. In this sense, he should have an advantage in getting paid, but the Colts won't budge so he is seeking money elsewhere.

However, will another team be willing to give up both a pricey contract and high draft pick for Taylor? “The Colts, according to a source with direct knowledge of the conversations, would be seeking an early-round draft pick. That might be tough given the current climate about the value of running backs,” per ESPN's Stephen Holder and Jeremy Fowler.

New England could make this trade work if they trade current running back Rhamondre Stevenson and a second round pick for Jonathan Taylor.

This deal would work best for both teams as the Colts would get a solid running back in Stevenson to team up with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson while the Patriots would not have to give up both a first round pick and contract. The Patriots would also get a top running back to join third year quarterback Mac Jones, who faces lots of pressure to improve while also competing against playoff favorites in the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

The Patriots do have $14 million left in cap space, 15th best in the league. They certainly have the money and flexibility to give Taylor an extension that would start next year, especially with Jones still on his rookie contract. Though the Patriots do not tend to spend money on running backs, they have given up a first round pick for running back Sony Michel in the past. The Patriots also have a tendency to make more moves for free agents and veterans rather than building through the draft. This all works in Taylor's favor.

If the Patriots are indeed serious about pursuing Taylor, they will have to compete with other interested teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.