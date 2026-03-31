New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has a new hairstyle, as the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up has gone bald for a good cause.

On Tuesday, Mar. 31, Maye participated in Granite Telecommunications' Saving by Shaving annual event. They raise money for Boston Children's Hospital, and Maye boldly shaved his hair for the foundation.

The shaving of the QB. pic.twitter.com/Y9D4n4y3Im — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) March 31, 2026 Expand Tweet

Christopher Price of the Boston Globe shared pictures and a video of Maye having his hair shaven. He captioned the post, “The shaving of the QB,” and Maye was all smiles having his hair cut.

How Patriots fans reacted to Drake Maye's bald look

Patriots fans were very supportive of Maye's endeavor. One fan commented under Price's post, saying, “League not ready for American History X Draco.”

Another fan claimed they “can't love Drake and Ann Michael [Maye] enough.” They are clearly a fan of the Maye family's charitable efforts.

However, there were some that were negative, with one saying he “looks like he is 9 years old,” while another claimed he now looks like Rocketman star Taron Egerton with the haircut.

Maye was an NFL MVP front-runner in 2025, but one fan pessimistically said, “There goes his mojo,” after he had his hair shaved. Another simply said it was a “bad idea” to go bald.

🏈 💇🏼‍♂️ New look for Drake Maye, who just got a buzz cut at the Saving by Shaving event hosted annually by Granite Telecommunications in Quincy. Ann Michael Maye got to do the honors. Took him down to a 1 with the razor as more than $4 million was raised to benefit Boston… pic.twitter.com/Wu5k57SxR4 — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) March 31, 2026

Despite the differing opinions, Maye made an impact. Alexandra Francisco noted that “more than $4 million was raised” for Boston Children's Hospital with the fundraiser.

It will take a while for Maye's hair to grow back to its usual length, and it's unknown if he intends to keep the bald look. Either way, he is doing good ahead of his third season in the NFL.

Maye had his breakout in his second season with the Patriots. He passed for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 2025. Maye also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns.