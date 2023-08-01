The Jonathan Taylor trade rumors are heating up as several NFL teams are plotting their next move. The running back has officially handed in his trade request to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, and Irsay has said he’s not interested in trading his best player. Still, the latest reports suggest that at least “a couple” NFL general managers are planning on calling Colts GM Chris Ballard to see what’s up.

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on the latest Jonathan Taylor trade rumors. He noted that the trade demand still stands, as does Irsay’s refusal to accept it.

Despite the denial from Colts ownership, Rapoport also said that several (unnamed) teams are getting ready to at least enquire about the All-Pro back.

“The real question is, are teams going to call and make the decision challenging for the Colts?” Rapoport asked rhetorically. “From my understanding, in just talking to several GMs across the league, there is expected to be interest in Jonathan Taylor. I know a couple, at least, who are planning to call the Colts just to gauge where they are.”

Taylor is one of the best RBs in the league when healthy, but he is coming off a season where ankle injuries limited him to just 11 games. In 2021, though, Taylor was one of, if not, the best offensive players in the league. That season, he led the NFL in rushing yards, rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns, rushing yards per game, yards from scrimmage, and total touchdowns.

The star back is in the final year of his rookie deal and will make $4.3 million this season. He wants a big extension, but Jim Irsay and the Colts, like many other organizations, aren’t willing to shell out big money for running backs, hence the trade request.