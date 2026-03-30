Trade speculation that once linked the Patriots to a potential blockbuster move for the Eagles' wide receiver A.J. Brown has officially stalled. In a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf clarified the team's current position, stating that they “haven't had any conversations regarding [A.J. Brown] in a long time.”

This public dismissal effectively puts the ongoing rumors on hold as New England shifts its focus to other roster-building strategies.

On the Philadelphia side, General Manager Howie Roseman has been equally firm in his refusal to trade the star receiver.

Despite the consistent offseason chatter, Roseman emphasized that “A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles,” choosing to concentrate on the receiver's elite on-field performance rather than trade discussions.

Brown's consistency is hard to overlook; even amidst a changing offensive scheme in 2025, he recorded 78 receptions for over 1,000 yards, marking his fourth consecutive season achieving that milestone with the franchise.

Instead of pursuing a high-priced veteran trade, Wolf appears focused on the collegiate ranks to address the team's needs.

In a notable statement made back in late February, Wolf highlighted that the 2026 NFL Draft class is particularly strong in defensive talent.

He noted that “edge is obviously a need for the Patriots” and expressed optimism that the quality of prospects at that position aligns well with the team's draft position, and while top-tier prospects like David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. are projected to be selected within the top five, New England holds the No. 31 overall pick.

With edge rushers like TJ Parker or Zion Young potentially available late in the first round, the outlook suggests the Patriots are more likely to find their next defensive standout through the draft rather than via a high-stakes trade for a veteran wide receiver.