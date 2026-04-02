The New England Patriots have executed a masterclass in roster building over the last couple of years. They found their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, in the 2024 NFL Draft, and MVPs are likely in his future. They were also the biggest spenders of free agency in 2025. Stefon Diggs, Robert Spillane, Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Carlton Davis, Morgan Moses, Mack Hollins, and K'Lavon Chaisson were all added in free agency last offseason. The aggressive approach to adding talent resulted in a Super Bowl appearance. Now, the Patriots have a rather large contention window.

They already got to work in the offseason with the additions of Romeo Doubs, Dre'Mont Jones, and Kevin Byard, the latter of whom was one of the best value signings in the league. Now, the team is ready to make a splash in the draft. So, what picks do the Patriots own in the 2026 NFL Draft, and which prospects might they target?

Patriots' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Despite all of the talent that the Patriots have added in recent years, the team still has a bunch of draft picks this year. In particular, the team has a surplus of sixth-rounders. It isn't always easy to find contributors that late in the draft, but the Patriots have a bunch of darts to throw at their draft board. Here are all of New England's selections.

Round one, 31st overall

Round two, 63rd overall

Round three, 95th overall

Round four, 125th overall (via Bears/Chiefs)

Round four, 131st overall

Round five, 171st overall

Round six, 191st overall (via Chiefs)

Round six, 198th overall (via Vikings/Texans)

Round six, 202nd overall (via Steelers)

Round six, 212th overall

Round seven, 247th overall

Patriots' 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

The Patriots have brought so many players in over recent years that they actually don't have many holes. That obviously played a big part in why they were able to go as far as one can go last season. Still, this team is far from flawless, and they need to add the right prospects to take the next step forward and go from Super Bowl contenders to Super Bowl champions. Below are some of New England's biggest needs, along with some players that fit the system.

Offensive tackle: The Patriots' offensive line improved drastically last season. The team went from having one of the worst units to being respectable in the trenches. It started with the selection of Will Campbell in the first round. The rookie had his growing pains, but for the most part, he did well protecting Maye's blindside.

The team likes what they have in Morgan Moses, Mike Onwenu, Jared Wilson, and Alijah Vera-Tucker, too. However, they lack depth on the offensive front, especially behind Moses. The right tackle will be 35 years old this year. They will likely manage his workload during training camp and throughout the season, but it is always tough to bank on such an old player.

The team has very little in the way of proven backups, too, and they need a long-term replacement for Moses. Around round three would be a good place to look for that. Unfortunately, that is just about the thinnest part of the draft when it comes to tackle talent, so the Patriots may have to look earlier in the draft if the position is truly a priority.

Caleb Lomu, Blake Miller, and Max Iheanachor are projected late first-rounders, and Gennings Dunker and Caleb Tiernan will likely go in the second-round. Tiernan is 6-foot-7.5-inches and fits the bill as a massive tackle that the Patriots tend to covet.

Edge rusher: Perhaps the Patriots' most underrated offseason addition last year was the signing of K'Lavon Chaisson. He was added on the cheap and became a huge part of New England's defense, but he is no longer with the team. Dre'Mont Jones was signed as a reinforcement, but the Patriots could use even more edge-rushing help.

After all, the position is considered by many to be the most important on the football field outside of the quarterback spot. Luckily, this draft is loaded with pass rushers. Cashius Howell, Zion Young, T.J. Parker, and Akheem Mesidor could all be there when the Patriots pick in the first round. Of that group, Mesidor was uber productive in bringing the quarterback down (12.5 sacks) despite the fact that he was playing with another projected first-round edge in Rueben Bain.

Tight end: Tight end isn't a clear hole at first glance. The Patriots have Hunter Henry, one of the most reliable players at his position year in and year out. However, Henry is just good and not great, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring in some help, especially with Henry only getting older.

Kenyon Sadiq is a Scouting Combine record-breaker and one of the best tight end prospects in recent memory. However, it seems highly unlikely he'd fall to pick 31. Instead, the Patriots could look to Eli Stowers or Max Klare later in the draft to upgrade the tight end room. Maye is already an MVP-level quarterback, but adding another security blanket to his offense could really help take his game to the next level.

Recent draft history – top pick in each of the last five years

2025: Will Campbell, OT, LSU (Round one, pick four)

2024: Drake Maye, QB, UNC (Round one, pick three)

2023: Christian Gonzales, CB, Oregon (Round one, pick 17)

2022: Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga (Round one, pick 29)

2021: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Round one, pick 15)

The Patriots have been quite successful over the last few seasons in the draft. Most recently, they took Campbell. He did get beaten by speed rushers and was occasionally penalized during his rookie year, but the future is certainly bright for the LSU product. Campbell was viewed as a can't-miss offensive line prospect, and the expectation is that he will be in New England for years to come.

Having a young and reliable left tackle is important because the team's 2024 first-round pick was quarterback Drake Maye. The UNC signal-caller finished second in MVP voting this past year, and Patriots fans are already seeing similarities to NFL G.O.A.T. Tom Brady. Maye went for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns in his second season.

The team's prior first-round pick was just as impressive, too.

Christian Gonzales is not only one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but he has established himself as one of the most reliable players regardless of position. However, the team's picks before Gonzales were questionable. Of course, Bill Belichick was the one making decisions back then. In 2022, he did something very Belichick-esque by taking Cole Strange two or three rounds before he was projected to be picked. That went about as expected, as Strange failed in New England and is already on his fourth NFL team. The year prior, the Patriots reached for a quarterback with limited physical tools. Mac Jones was able to find success right away, but the Alabama quarterback didn't last long as an NFL starter.

The Patriots are on a hot stretch in the draft right now. Will they be able to keep it up?