Although Drake Maye scuffled in the playoffs and found himself on the wrong end of a defensive beatdown in Super Bowl 60, he will still enter the 2026-27 NFL campaign as one of the top young stars in the NFL. He is determined to learn from those experiences and lead the New England Patriots to their seventh Lombardi Trophy. The 23-year-old quarterback is not just preparing for big things on the field, however. Maye and his wife, Ann Michael, are serving the community.

The married couple announced they are launching the MayeDay Family Foundation. “It's important for us to provide help for kids and families in need and we are looking forward to partnering with great organizations in New England and back home in North Carolina,” the MVP runner-up said, per Patriots.com's Alexandra Francisco.

Maye is now fully acclimated to the area after spending two seasons with the Patriots and is ready to give back to those who have fallen on hard times. He and Ann Michael — dubbed “The First Lady of New England” — already have their first fundraising event scheduled.

The MayeDay Family Foundation will host “The Celebrity Softball Classic” on May 31. The festivities will take place at Polar Park, the home of the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A), and include a home run derby and fireworks, among other activities. Patriots players and other notable figures will compete in the game.

“It's going to be a really fun night for families and all for a great cause,” Ann Michael Maye said.

No. 10 is a busy man. When he is not launching footballs into the crowd during the Charlotte Hornets-New York Knicks game, Drake Maye is joining his wife in becoming pillars of the community. A landmark campaign has evolved into a momentous offseason.