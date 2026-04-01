Recently, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye raised eyebrows when he debuted a new buzz cut look. Maye opted to shave his head for a good cause, participating in a “Saving by Shaving” event which raised millions of dollars for the Boston Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans are concerned about their Pro Bowl quarterback's shoulder, which gave him some issues down the stretch of the 2025 season and into the playoffs.

However, the star himself doesn't seem worried.