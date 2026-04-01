Recently, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye raised eyebrows when he debuted a new buzz cut look. Maye opted to shave his head for a good cause, participating in a “Saving by Shaving” event which raised millions of dollars for the Boston Children's Hospital.
Meanwhile, Patriots fans are concerned about their Pro Bowl quarterback's shoulder, which gave him some issues down the stretch of the 2025 season and into the playoffs.
However, the star himself doesn't seem worried.
“Shoulder's feeling good, feeling great,” Maye said, via the Boston Globe, per Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “Just having some time off, being able to get back into throwing and lifting.”
Maye is not expected to need surgery on the shoulder, per Edholm. His play deteriorated down the stretch of the 2025 season and crashed and burned in the playoffs, resulting in a blowout loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Still, it doesn't appear that the shoulder is anything to worry about heading into next season.
Maye also spoke on what it meant for him to be able to participate in the fundraising events.
“First off, we love dealing with kids. Dealing with children,” Maye said. “They're oftentimes the biggest fans of us players, and I think it's just such a cool experience to be able to shine a positive light and to be there for them and help any way that we can. There's times I've been with Boston Children's Hospital patients, and it's just pretty cool just being with them and being able to do anything I can and put a smile on their face.”