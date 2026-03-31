It seems like New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is off the rails as he continues to keep a trade in the spotlight and demands more of his team than the owner. Furthermore, Vrabel went full high school bully mode on Bills’ head coach Joe Brady, according to a post on X by Matt Parrino.

“Funny moment at the end of Joe Brady’s round table interview at the AFC coaches breakfast. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel wrapped up at the same time and walked over to Brady’s table, picked up his name placard, crumbled it up, and tossed it back on the table.”

With no context behind the action, it’s hard to know what this means. Let’s take a look at the comments about it.

Was this an inside joke between Mike Vrabel and Joe Brady?

One person commented on X, “I don’t see how that’s funny. Unless this is some running joke between both.”

Parrino replied that both coaches seemed to be having fun.

“They were both laughing lol. Not that serious.”

Another comment said, “So Vrabel is a child?”

And another said, “McDermott wouldn’t take that mess lol.”

All in all, it does seem like a weird thing to do. These guys are supposed to be serious competitors. They play in the same division.

Think about it this way: If Bears head coach Ben Johnson did the same thing to the Packers’ Matt LaFleur, how would that go? Full-out cage brawl?

This isn't an indictment of Vrabel, but it’s hard to see how this didn’t have at least a small element of intimidation or disrespect. We will see how it goes when they meet on the field this fall.

The Bills were just a play or two away from facing the Patriots in the AFC Championship game last season. But, of course, if the Bills had reached that game, perhaps Sean McDermott would still be the team’s head coach.