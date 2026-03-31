Fans of the NFL enjoyed last season's “Hard Knocks” on HBO as it chronicled the training camp of the Buffalo Bills and the wild ride in the NFC East during the season.

Once again, it peeled back the curtains on the league, giving fans a glimpse of what teams go through and the real personalities of the players off the gridiron.

Aside from the Bills, “Hard Knocks” also shone the spotlight on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the new season will feature the training camp of the Seattle Seahawks, the defending champions. Next year, it will be the turn of the New England Patriots, the reigning runner-ups, in the annual series.

“The Seahawks will be featured on this summer’s ‘Hard Knocks.' The Patriots will be featured on the 2027 summer ‘Hard Knocks.' The two teams in this past season’s Super Bowl will take center stage again the next two summers,” noted Schefter on X.

It remains unclear what the in-season edition will be about.

Fans quickly expressed their thoughts on X.

“One team's drama is another team's reality-show binge, honestly,” said @manicvra.

“The NFL really said, ‘Let's just rerun the Super Bowl, but on HBO.' Groundhog Day, but with pads,” wrote @IceClaw2140.

“Why would anyone wanna see a ‘Hard Knocks' of the team that already won the SB? Football fans would much rather see teams that are hungry to win or desperate to turn things around,” added @DACOWBELLMAN.

“‘Hard Knocks' with the Patriots is going to be incredibly interesting. Seeing the team rebuild from the inside? Yes!” posted @thviesx.

“About time Seattle got a ‘Hard Knocks.' They might not be super excited about it, but I can’t wait,” commented @AjVargs08.

“All about the money, of course. But isn’t the criteria usually non-playoff teams?” asked @EKlambara.

It will be the first time the Seahawks and the Patriots will be on “Hard Knocks,” as both teams declined to participate in the past.

The new season is expected to premiere in August.