New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be eager to bounce back after they fell short against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. The Patriots have retooled in the offseason as they look to surround Maye with better talent.

But in the meantime, Maye is enjoying his free time ahead of training camp. He and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, attended the game between the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old signal-caller is supporting other teams in Massachusetts, continuing to ingrain himself in the community.

Coincidentally, a fan was wearing a t-shirt featuring Maye. Of course, the Bruins had to show him on the big screen, earning a loud cheer from the crowd and an acknowledgment from Maye, as shown in the video posted by The Boston Globe's Conor Ryan.

Fan shows up to the Bruins game with a “I ❤️ Drake Maye” shirt. Guess who is at the Bruins game? Drake and Ann Michael Maye. pic.twitter.com/m159MkXKHW — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 1, 2026

The fan will definitely remember this evening.

Maye was praised on X for showing up for the Bruins.

“Love this guy so much,” said @bethbyrne8.

“Would take a bullet for him,” added @BrandonBassOF.

“Ann Michael (and Drake too) has said on several different occasions that they both find it absolutely epic the support they get literally everywhere around here, love to see it going so strong constantly. It’s nice knowing how much they love it back,” wrote @WillyDiBa7.

“That is funny. How can you dislike Drake and Ann? They just seem like good, wholesome kids. And I am a (Los Angeles) Rams fan,” posted @jasonsha.

“Too cool. Also, very Boston,” commented @mmuhlfelder.

The Bruins did not disappoint Maye. They beat the Stars, 6-3, to notch their fourth straight win. Viktor Arvidsson starred with three goals.

Boston improved to 43-24-8.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Monday that the Patriots will be featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” in 2027.