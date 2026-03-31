wDespite making it to Super Bowl LX, Robert Kraft just wants to see his team make the playoffs in 2026. However, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel understandably expects much more from his team after falling one game short of the ultimate goal.

Kraft turned heads when he recently said he felt the 2025 Patriots “overachieved” in Vrabel's first year and that he would be satisfied if the team merely made the playoffs in 2026. Vrabel respectfully disagreed with his superior at the NFL annual meeting, saying that “championships will remain the goal.”

“Championships will remain the goal,” Vrabel said, via MassLive.com. “It will never change. I appreciate Robert's support. We want to win the division, we want to host playoff games, and we want to compete for championships. We got a taste of that and saw what that looked like; we saw the environment that it created. To be able to play those playoff games at home, which was unbelievable and so much fun. I just watch the reactions and I watch the videos because that’s the part that I really didn’t get to appreciate coaching the game, is seeing the fan videos, the videos from the fans and that perspective.”

To say the Patriots exceeded expectations in Vrabel's first season would be a fair assessment after they improved from 4-13 in 2024 to 14-3 in 2025. However, dominating the AFC East and falling just shy of yet another Super Bowl sets a new precedent for the NFL's all-time winningest franchise.

Had the Patriots won Super Bowl LX, Vrabel would have become the first player to win a title as a player and a head coach with the same organization. He expects nothing less from his young team, which will only continue to improve in the next five years.