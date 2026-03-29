The New England Patriots are among the many teams counting down the days until the 2026 NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April. The Patriots have several positions of need on their roster despite their recent run to the Super Bowl, where they lost in embarrassing fashion to the Seattle Seahawks.

One of those areas is along the offensive line, a unit for New England that was thoroughly decimated by Seattle's vaunted defensive front.

Recently, several members of the Patriots' brass were in attendance at Arizona State football's Pro Day, and one player they all had an eye on was Max Iheanachor, one of the top offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft class.

In one cool moment, Vrabel himself got in some work with Iheanachor during the practice session.

“Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is coaching up ASU top-OL prospect Max Iheanachor at the Sun Devils' Pro Day. Vrabel and the Pats seem very interested in drafting Iheanachor,” reported Niemann of Fox 10 Phoenix on X, formerly Twitter.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is coaching up ASU top-OL prospect Max Iheanachor at the Sun Devils' Pro Day. Vrabel and the Pats seem very interested in drafting Iheanachor.@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/dlmAPPSPgP — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) March 27, 2026

The brunt of the blame in the wake of New England's Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks was directed at youngster Will Campbell, who indeed suffered through a brutal performance and will almost assuredly be moved to a different spot on the offensive line heading into next season.

The prospect of adding a player like Iheanachor out of Arizona State would certainly be an enticing one for Patriots fans, as the move would allow New England to shore up the biggest weakness on its roster heading into a 2026 season in which the team will be tested much more often from a schedule perspective than they were in 2025.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh.