As the NFL preseason draws to a close, the Detroit Lions find themselves at a crucial juncture. The roster is nearly set, but there's always room for improvement. This is especially true in a league where the difference between playoff contention and mediocrity can hinge on a single move. The Lions have their eyes firmly set on a return to the postseason. They must be strategic in navigating the waiver wire following final roster cuts. Sure, there are several areas the team could bolster. However, one move stands out above the rest: the Lions must claim wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. He is a rising talent who could become a game-changer in their offensive arsenal.

The Lions' Journey So Far

Sure, the NFL's initial roster cuts are complete. That said, the process of building a team is far from over. Now comes the critical phase of exploring the waiver wire. This is where teams can find valuable assets that other teams have let go. There are several intriguing targets the Lions might consider claiming.

However, it’s important to note that the Lions face a challenge in the waiver process. Take note of their low position in the claim order. This mirrors the first-round order of the 2024 NFL Draft. This means the Lions are near the bottom of the list, making it tougher to secure top targets. Nonetheless, they can still put in claims. If unclaimed by other teams, they can potentially sign these players as free agents.

It’s likely there was significant debate over the final wide receiver spot on the roster. With only four receivers remaining after the first wave of cuts, it’s clear that the Lions aren’t finished assembling their receiving corps. General Manager Brad Holmes is expected to scour the waiver wire for additional talent. Ultimately, Daurice Fountain and Donovan Peoples-Jones didn’t do enough to secure their spots. Meanwhile, Isaiah Williams earned his place as a playmaker throughout camp and the preseason.

Here we'll look at the one sneaky Detroit Lions roster cut survivor who will make an eye-opening impact in 2024.

Isaiah Hodgins, WR

Isaiah Hodgins is the one to watch closely this week. The Lions are in the market for a big-bodied receiver who can fill the X role. Hodgins fits the bill perfectly. Coincidentally, Holmes and the Lions’ scouting department just spent an entire week evaluating him in practice and during a preseason game. Hodgins has the potential to step into the role currently filled by Josh Reynolds and perform admirably. That said, he simply couldn’t surpass the depth of talent in New York.

Giants' Decision

Hodgins played a crucial part in the Giants’ offense during their 2022-23 playoff run. He delivered a standout performance in the Wild Card Round against the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, he recorded eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. It marked the best game of his career.

Despite his contributions, the Giants faced a tough choice at wide receiver after bolstering their roster with additional talent at the position. Hodgins, unfortunately, became the odd man out. That was despite his strong rapport with starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants had hoped Hodgins would earn his spot back during the summer. However, after a less-than-stellar preseason, they opted to go in a different direction.

Over the past season and a half, Hodgins appeared in 25 games, starting 14 of them. During that time, he tallied 54 receptions for 581 yards and seven touchdowns. After his breakout 2022 campaign, many expected him to secure a starting role entering the 2023 season. However, he struggled to maintain his momentum and ultimately found himself buried on the depth chart.

Detroit Fit

Hodgins checks many of the boxes for the Lions. Standing at 6'3, he has the size that the Lions currently lack at the outside receiver position. Since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Hodgins has accumulated 58 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns over his four-year career.

The Lions had the chance to evaluate Hodgins up close during joint practices. They also saw him during the preseason opener against the New York Giants earlier in training camp. On paper, Hodgins seems like a natural fit for Detroit’s offense. However, since he’s subject to waivers and the Lions are 29th in line, it might be challenging for them to successfully claim him and add him to their roster.

Looking Ahead

As the Lions navigate the final stages of roster construction, the addition of Isaiah Hodgins could be a pivotal move that pays dividends throughout the season. His combination of size, skill, and potential makes him an ideal candidate to fill a key role in Detroit's offense. This is especially true with the current gaps at wide receiver. Yes, the waiver wire process is competitive. That said, the opportunity to add a player of Hodgins’ caliber is one they can't afford to overlook. In a league where every edge matters, Hodgins could be the difference-maker that helps propel the Lions from playoff contenders to serious challengers. As the waiver wire claims roll in, Lions fans should keep their fingers crossed that this promising talent finds his way to Detroit. This is where he could play a significant role in the team's pursuit of success in the 2024 season.