The New York Giants reportedly have released veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd team.

Allen Robinson had been with the Giants throughout the spring and summer and had been trying to earn a spot on the team. For much of the offseason, it was viewed that Robinson might have been battling for a spot with Isaiah Hodgins, but he was released as well.

Both Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins do not offer much when it comes to special teams, which is something that is desired for wide receivers that are lower on the depth chart.

Robinson has had a successful NFL career going back to when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars with his 2015 season being his best in the league when he recorded 1,400 receiving yards and caught 14 touchdowns. Eventually, Robinson made his way to the Chicago Bears, where he had multiple successful seasons, especially in 2019 and 2020.

After the 2020 season, Robinson was in line to be one of the best wide receiver free agents, but the Bears tagged him, and then he had a disappointing season in 2021, so he did not have a great market in free agency that following offseason when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, Robinson has not been able to replicate the production from earlier in his career as he disappointed in 2022 with the Rams and did not do much with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. He was hoping to catch on with the Giants, but he will now be looking for another spot.

Giants' wide receiver room after releasing Allen Robinson

The Giants have some young pieces at wide receiver that they like and want to develop, so Robinson was never going to be ahead of players like Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, or even veteran Darius Slayton, who has an established connection with Daniel Jones.

As mentioned before, neither Robinson nor Hodgins offered much from a special teams standpoint. Players like Gunnar Olszewski and Isaiah McKenzie offer punt-returning experience, which the Giants need. Olszewski is dealing with an injury, so that is clouding the roster bubble.

The Giants also released Miles Boykin, which leads many to believe that 2023 undrafted free agent signing Bryce Ford-Wheaton has a path to making the roster. Ford-Wheaton suffered a torn ACL last summer after a promising camp, but he has returned and showed that same promise this offseason while also taking on special-teams responsibilities.

The Giants still have some decisions to make when it comes to the roster bubble.