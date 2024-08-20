Fights are common in NFL training camps and the New York Giants and Detroit Lions provided one of many examples of that this summer with a joint-practice brawl. Surprisingly, though, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got in on the action as well.

New York defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux explained how much that meant to him, via the Pivot Podcast.

“Why are we fighting? What does fighting do for y'all? What is the fight? You fight for team chemistry. You're fighting for respect. Now the stupid stuff is whatever, you know we’re not ripping helmets off. Ain't nobody really trying to hurt nobody, but you're fighting to show your teammates that you’re gonna fight for them,” Thibodeaux explained. “So when you see Daniel Jones get in, it does give a little more respect. When you see you know your lineman, and that's another part it's funny when I was too tired I'm like s—t y'all, I can't fight, I can't do it. And you realize like no, your teammate's are going to look at that, you better get in that fight.”