With one of the least impressive rosters in the NFL and low expectations for the Giants, cut candidates for New York read more like a mystery novel than a thriller. But as the Giants head into training camp, three players stand on shaky ground.

New York isn't devoid of talent, especially in the pass-rush department. But the Giants will have to make tough roster decisions, including the potential cut of wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. Others potentially on the chopping block are quarterback Tommy Devito and safety Gervarrius Owens.

Residing in a division with powerhouses like the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, the Giants can't afford to make mistakes when the 53-man limit takes effect on Aug. 27. And Hodgins is a player who has been productive at times, making him a tough guy to send packing.

Would Giants part ways with WR Isaiah Hodgins?

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder joined the Giants in 2022, after being drafted by Buffalo that year. And in 25 games in New York, he's found the end zone seven times. Not bad.

Working against Hodgins is the way the Giants retooled their receiver position for 2024. It started with drafting Malik Nabers. That dude will likely be a star — even if the play at quarterback isn't great. Nabers has drawn, of course, comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and others. But he's wisely deflecting it. He told northjersey.com, “I get a lot of comparisons. I'm just focusing on trying to be the best Malik Nabers I can possibly be.”

It adds up to an alpha role for Nabers, which immediately shrinks the plate size of other players at the table. But Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson will still eat. There will be scraps for Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah McKenzie.

And that likely leaves Allen Robinson II and Hodgins fighting for the crumbs. The Giants hired Robinson to create competition for the position, and the roster battle could come down to man versus man between these players.

One thing that won't help Hodgins, currently slotted in group three on the depth chart is his lack of special-teams ability. If he loses out to Robinson, he would also lose the versatility battle with McKenzie or Gunner Olszewski because of their special-team prowess.

Hodgins, who will turn 26 this season, is five years younger than Robinson. That may be his biggest advantage for sneaking into the back door of the roster room.

QB Tommy DeVito has tough path to roster inclusion

Make no bones about it, DeVito is a popular dude in New York. The undrafted free agent made six consecutive starts for the Giants in 2023 and engineered a three-game winning streak. But DeVito faded at the end of the season, and warm fuzzies don't come into play when a grizzled general manager sculpts the 53-man roster.

The biggest roster roadblock for DeVito came in the form of a free-agent signing. New York ponied up a fully guaranteed $5 million deal to snag quarterback Drew Lock. And the writing began to scrawl on the wall for DeVito.

A question remains whether the Giants would carry all three players. Also, does Nathan Rourke have even a puncher's chance of making the roster?

At least DeVito seems to have the right attitude about the situation. He told nj.com his focus is taking advantage of opportunities.

“At the end of the day, like I said, control what you can control, keep the chip on my shoulder, keep working,” DeVito said.

Safety Gervarrius Owens needs improvement

Nothing stood out for Owens in the 2023 season. Drafted in the seventh round, the University of Houston product found his way to the playing field for only three games.

According to Pro Football Reference, Owens only logged 37 snaps on special teams as a rookie. But he didn't make an appearance with the defensive unit.

The depth chart says Jason Pinnock is the man at free safety with rookie Tyler Nubin expected to start at the strong spot. Jalen Mills also has a leg up on Owens for a roster spot as does Dane Belton.