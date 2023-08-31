The Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly missed the playoffs last season. As the team looks to improve for the upcoming season, they will need to make some key additions to their roster. One position that the Steelers should focus on is linebacker, and one player who could help fill that need is Nicholas Morrow. Morrow was recently waived by the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Steelers should consider claiming him off the waiver wire.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Steelers had a somewhat disappointing season in 2022, finishing with a 9-8 record and missing the postseason. Despite the team's struggles with consistency throughout the season, there were some bright spots. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a solid rookie season, throwing for over 2,400 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson emerged as a solid wideout, with over 800 receiving yards. Running back Najee Harris also did well with 1,034 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

However, the team struggled on defense, particularly at the linebacker position. The Steelers lost several key players at the position in the offseason, including Robert Spillane and Devin Bush. The team drafted linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he is still a rookie and may not be ready to contribute immediately. The team needs a veteran presence at the position to help shore up the defense.

Take note that the Steelers showed growth and development during the 2022 season. However, unfortunately, it wasn't enough for them to reach their ultimate goals. The team's little possibility of making the playoffs was eventually ended even after they won their last four games of the regular season. The Steelers sill had a youthful, reloading squad that had a good campaign. However, the team didn't improve quickly enough to make the playoffs. The team's 9-8 record was a bit of a disappointment for a franchise that has a history of success. It was still good enough to sustain coach Mike Tomlin's streak of winning records. That said, the Steelers missed the playoffs for the third time in the last five years. This is a cause for concern for the team's fans.

Why the Pittsburgh Steelers Need Another Linebacker

The 2022 NFL season brought about a blend of results for the Steelers. Amidst flashes of brilliance on offense, their defense faced challenges, notably within the linebacker ranks. To maintain aspirations for a playoff berth in the upcoming 2023 NFL season, rectifying this concern is imperative. Even as things stand, the Steelers' prospects for this year's playoffs remain somewhat optimistic. However, they surely need to address the gaps within their linebacker unit. The pragmatic choice here dictates that the Steelers must bolster their roster with an additional linebacker.

Why the Pittsburgh Steelers Should Claim Nicholas Morrow

The Steelers' current lineup includes several inside linebackers, although Chapelle Russell is presently listed on the injured reserve. There's a clear demand for increased depth and more seasoned players in this role. Keep in mind that the team recently made unexpected personnel changes in this area, releasing Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski. Muse was initially anticipated to be a valuable asset, heightening the surprise of his departure. Equally astonishing was Kwiatkoski's release. It resulted in the team retaining just four linebackers in their initial 53-man roster.

The Nicholas Morrow experience. Pretty similar to every linebacker the Eagles have had since I can remember. pic.twitter.com/dRbPrxdL7D — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) March 21, 2023

One feasible target for recruitment could be Nicholas Morrow. Till recently, he was associated with the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason. Morrow had been projected to assume the starting position alongside Nakobe Dean, yet he failed to secure his spot. His background spans special teams and defensive play, with the added accolade of leading the Chicago Bears' defense in tackles during the previous season. Incorporating Morrow appears to be a viable solution for the Steelers, offering both depth and experience. His established track record suggests he could significantly bolster the team's defense and introduce veteran leadership to the linebacker position.

Looking Ahead

For the Pittsburgh Steelers to position themselves as contenders for a playoff spot in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. As such, strategic enhancements to their roster are needed. A specific area deserving concentrated attention is the linebacker position. Within this context, Nicholas Morrow emerges as a compelling candidate. With a track record of reliability spanning four seasons with the Eagles, Morrow's consistent performance attests to his capabilities. Notably versatile, he adeptly maneuvers between both inside and outside linebacker roles. That's a trait that would introduce valuable flexibility to the Steelers' defensive strategies. Given these merits, it is prudent for the Steelers to actively contemplate securing Morrow's services via the 2023 NFL waiver wire.