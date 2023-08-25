The hype for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is only growing. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is the latest person to join the Pickett bandwagon after Pickett's excellent preseason.

Riddick raved about Pickett, who played in all three preseason games and only threw two incomplete passes in three games.

“The sky's the limit. Kenny is doing exactly what you expect Kenny to do,” Louis Riddick said. “Talk about football character, personal characrter, is there a better person than Kenny Pickett? You tell me. He will advance cerebrally, mentally, because that's what happens year one, year two when you're able to back off and kind of break down your game and break down the opponents game and understand how you fit into your own offense and get better, he's done that,” via Corey Crisan of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Before the #Pitt kickoff luncheon began, I asked Louis Riddick about his expectations for #Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in Year 2 in the NFL. “Kenny’s going to shut a lot of people up this year …” pic.twitter.com/ugQ2UdMOnB — Corey Crisan (@cdcrisan) August 25, 2023

“But Kenny is that guy who stands up straight, square shoulders, looks people in the eye, and the team respects him … ask Mike [Tomlin] what he thinks of Kenny Pickett. He loves him. He's gonna shut a lot of people up this year who said that he's just a good college quarterback who wears two gloves, can't push the ball downfield, all that B.S.”

Riddick also gave a prediction for Steelers wide receiver George Pickens that will have fans beaming with excitement.

“George Pickens is gonna go to the Pro Bowl this year. George Pickens may be a first team All-Pro.”

Though Kenny Pickett says “it's just preseason,” the hype will only continue if he and the Steelers continue to play this well in the regular season.