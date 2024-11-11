The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the playoffs in 2024 after a spectacular run to the World Series the year before. They missed the postseason by just one game, falling short in the final series of the season. While it was not a disastrous season for Arizona, they do need to make improvements for 2025. The Diamondbacks should make an offseason trade that involves either Zac Gallen or Jordan Montgomery.

After losing to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, the Diamondbacks signed one of their pitchers. Jordan Montgomery left Arlington to join the Snakes on a one-year deal with a player option. After a miserable season. the lefty has picked up the option and is set to remain with the team through 2024. After recent comments by the owner, it would be wise of the Diamondbacks to trade Montgomery before things get ugly.

It is no secret that Montgomery struggled in the desert. He started 19 games before August 27 and posted a 6.44 ERA in 95 innings. He was then moved to the bullpen, where he made four relief appearances. Montgomery returned to the rotation by the end of the season but was unable to save his season stats. His final ERA was 6.23 in 117 innings.

Zac Gallen has made 136 starts for the Diamondbacks but his tenure with them could be coming to an end. Reports out of the General Manager Meetings connected Gallen to a potential offseason trade. He would command a bigger return than Montgomery because of his 2024 performance.

Gallen won 14 of his 28 starts for the Diamondbacks this year. He was not quite as strong as he was in 2023 when he finished third in Cy Young voting, but did have a nice season. If a team wants a plug-and-play starter, they'd be much better off with Gallen.

What could the Diamondbacks get back for a pitcher?

Trading Montgomery should be on top of the to-do list this offseason. There are not that many holes on the Diamondbacks' roster and they could use the money to plug them. Their first baseman, Christian Walker, is an unrestricted free agent and with $22.5 million back in play, they could get him back.

The return for Montgomery will not be spectacular. With an injury history, a very poor season, and being over 30, it is not going to be a robust market. The Mets could be a team that makes a move for Montgomery, especially if they lose Sean Manaea. With their deep prospect pool, someone like Jesus Baez could be in play.

Another team that should call on Montgomery is the Cincinnati Reds. The Diamondbacks could pick off an infield prospect from their deep pool and the Reds would get a needed starter. They got a solid season from Frankie Montas before trading him to the Brewers. With Hunter Greene coming into his own, they don't need an ace-caliber pitcher to turn their rotation around.

That is the market that Gallen would command if he is traded. Also a pending unrestricted free agent, Gallen has shown ace tendencies in the past and could shine with the right pitching coach. The market should include the Detroit Tigers, who had a surprising season of their own in 2024 and could use a pitcher. Their bullpen chaos method likely won't work again, so picking someone up is vital. They have solid pitching prospects like Owen Hall and Troy Melton that the Diamondbacks should target.

How should Arizona handle pitching questions?

The answer to the Diamondbacks' pitching questions is to trade one of Jordan Montgomery or Zac Gallen. Trading both creates too much of a need before a year with great potential for the team. By trading one, they are getting ahead of the questions of the 2025 offseason and helping their free agency chase.

Gallen is more likely to be traded because he has a higher ceiling. After a brutal 2024, Montgomery's stock is very low and it was not that high to begin with. Meanwhile, Gallen has been the better pitcher over their careers and is younger. That does not mean the Diamondbacks should trade Gallen, however. If they can keep Walker and their ace, they should go forward with both in 2025.