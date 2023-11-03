With the World Series in the books, we look at the players most responsible for Diamondbacks' loss to Rangers

Countless fans, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Fox television executives were all waiting for the Arizona Diamondbacks to fall during the 2023 MLB playoffs. With 84 regular season wins and a frighteningly thin pitching staff, this team was not supposed to be playing a meaningful baseball game in November.

Despite losing the World Series in five games to the Texas Rangers, the D-backs redefined the meaning of an underdog. And in this sport, under this type of postseason format, that is extremely difficult to do.

The futures of general manager Mike Hazen and skipper Torey Lovullo were uncertain heading into this year. Fast forward to now, and the former is signed through 2028 while the latter is guaranteed at least the 2024 campaign (probably longer after his recent success). The franchise has a bright future in Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, Brandon Pfaadt and Alek Thomas, with plenty of of big-game experience to draw from going forward.

Fans can only be proud of their Diamondbacks on this day. But- and you had to know there was a but coming after this love fest- that doesn't mean there isn't blame to assign for their Fall Classic shortcomings. It is too easy to simply say that Texas was the superior team. The ultimate outcome could have been vastly different had it not been for a few struggling performers.

In the interest of potentially locating that alternative path, we are going to break down the three players most responsible for the Rangers defeating the Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series.

From the final NL team in, to a magical World Series run. A postseason to remember for the Arizona Diamondbacks 👏 pic.twitter.com/q585dL6OCx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2023

Miguel Castro, RP

The Snakes would have been a complete afterthought if their bullpen did not carry them through multiple games during this remarkable run. It was arguably the one clear advantage they had over the Rangers, but it proved to be one the biggest reasons for their downfall.

That brings us to Miguel Castro. One can argue that expectations were not high for the right-hander to begin with, but he logged the second-most relief appearances during the year (75, behind only Matt Brash of the Seattle Mariners). Lovullo obviously trusted him. While that might have been a mistake, as evident by his 4.33 ERA, it was still Castro who faltered in crucial spots.

Hence, he cannot get a pass. The 28-year-old gave up the walk-off home run to Adolis Garcia in a crushing extra-innings loss in Game 1. He was also the pitcher most responsible for Game 4 quickly getting out of hand. Castro allowed three runs on two hits, one walk and a wild pitch in less than an inning, as the Rangers bulldozed their way through Chase Field.

Yes, I realize he shouldn't have even had to come in during Game 1 and that the Rangers scored eight more runs on top of the three he surrendered in Game 4. Though, when the game was in its most dire state, this high-volume hurler failed to come through.

Diamondbacks needed more from Christian Walker

Christian Walker did a lot right in this World Series. He batted .286, wisely stole second in an elimination game and hit safely in all but Game 1. There were definitely other position players who produced less. Tommy Pham, for example, floundered in multiple big spots on Wednesday night. But Walker's missteps are just too critical to ignore, unfortunately.

The veteran first baseman made the first out of the second inning in a pivotal Game 3 while attempting to score, accidentally blowing right past the third base coach's red light. Things did not shake out favorably regardless, but the ensuing at-bats might be completely different if Walker is still on third to keep Texas' Max Scherzer a little more on edge. It was a rudimentary mistake that an inferior squad cannot often afford.

Christian Walker is thrown out by Adolis Garcia after blowing through the stop sign! 😮🛑 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/wXM9RbieFp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

Walker also left potential runs on the board when he struck out in Game 5 against Nathan Eovaldi, with runners on second and third with one out. As mentioned above, there were plenty of other Diamondbacks players who could not get the job done versus the Rangers' pitching staff, but the 32-year-old is one of their top sluggers. His 33 home runs, 103 RBIs and .830 OPS might have flown under the national radar, but Phoenix is fully aware of his capabilities.

And they did not shine through in the most important moments. Walker's best outing, a three-hit effort in Game 3, came during a blowout that only picked up at the very end.

Paul Sewald could have changed the complexion of the World Series

You were probably expecting to see Alek Thomas somewhere on here. Although the young outfielder disappeared after the first two contests in Arlington and essentially sealed Arizona's fate with a devastating error in Game 5, there were more prominent players who underachieved. For the same reason Miguel Castro was slotted lower in this list, Thomas just misses it.

Call it a cop-out if you want, but the closer is generally going to be held to a higher standard. Mike Hazen acquired Paul Sewald ahead of the MLB trade deadline to solidify a shaky bullpen. The move paid massive dividends for the first three rounds of the playoffs, as the 33-year-old threw eight scoreless innings and recorded five saves. Everything came unglued in the Fall Classic, however, starting in the final frame of Game 1.

Sewald walked the lead-off batter in Leody Taveras, perpetually a sign of impending trouble, before surrendering the game-tying two-run homer to two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager soon after. The Rangers capped off the comeback in the eleventh inning. Who knows what landing the first punch in this best-of-seven-series could have done for scrappy Arizona.

A few days later, the veteran righty imploded again. Torey Lovullo entrusted him to keep the team in reach of victory, down 1-0 in the top of the ninth inning in what ended up being the D-backs' last rites. Sewald allowed three consecutive base hits, with the last one being exacerbated by Thomas' aforementioned blunder. Two runs scored, but things were looking ugly from the onset.

Marcus Semien uncorked the champagne for Texas and plunged the dagger into Arizona with a two-run dinger a few batters later. The 5-0 score held, as David finally met a Goliath who was impervious to their unique brand of sling shot.

A silver lining for the NL champs

I deem the scuffles of Paul Sewald, Christian Walker and Miguel Castro as being leading factors to the Diamondbacks' prompt dismissal, but none of that should overshadow what this group accomplished. They reminded people that numbers and talent alone do not solely determine a postseason battle.

Now, many other mid and small-market clubs will be inspired to canvass the area for tenacity, aggression and the other intangibles that incomprehensibly helped craft this NL Pennant blueprint.