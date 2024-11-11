The Minnesota Twins had an epic collapse that kept them out of the playoffs. While the Tigers were stealing wins, hearts, and headlines, Minnesota was collapsing. Part of the issue for the team was their starting rotation, which saw losses and poor performances change the team's landscape. Now, the Twins should trade for a starting pitcher this offseason.

The American League Central was a bizarre division in 2024. It featured the worst team in baseball history, the 121-loss Chicago White Sox, and three teams in the American League Division Series. The Twins are the non-White Sox team that did not make the playoffs. Their collapse left the door open for the Tigers to make the playoffs and cement themselves as the up-and-coming AL team.

One of the biggest issues for the Twins was their starting rotation. Pablo Lopez and Bailey Ober were the only pitchers to throw over 140 innings and many starters struggled. Chris Paddack had a 4.99 ERA in 17 starts, Joe Ryan was shut down in August, and David Fest struggled as the sixth starter. They have two solid options in Lopez and Ober but need a big arm to stabilize the top of the rotation.

The Twins' 2025 offseason has plenty of questions. Ownership has been open about attempting to cut payroll again after slashing expenditures by $30 million after 2023. If they go even further below 2024's $130 million benchmark, their playoff odds will continue to dwindle. That will necessitate improvement through trades, especially in the starting rotation.

Max Fried, Blake Snell, and Corbin Burnes are the prized free agents this winter. Each of those starting pitchers will likely earn over $150 million on a long-term contract. They have many suitors but the Twins are not one of them. So who could the Twins grab to improve their rotation?

Twins' offseason trade targets

Every team could benefit from a new starting pitcher, so trade options are few and far between. The Diamondbacks are one team that could trade a starting pitcher this offseason. They missed the postseason after their stunning 2023 pennant win largely because of a poor offseason investment. Jordan Montgomery was brutal in his first season in the desert and just opted into a second.

The lefty has a lot of experience, dating back to 2017 with the New York Yankees. He was on the 2023 Texas Rangers who beat the Diamondbacks in the World Series and has succeeded in the playoffs. As the Twins add players to their starting rotation, they need to prioritize experience. Montgomery brings that and won't cost a lot after a brutal 2024.

Montgomery was brought in to be the second fiddle to Zac Gallen in a strong rotation. He posted an ERA over 6 in his first 19 starts and was kicked to the bullpen. After injuries brought him back to the rotation, he still struggled and could not get them over the hump. With the Diamondbacks missing the playoffs by just one game, it's easy to say that the Montgomery signing cost them the season.

The Twins would not have to give up a lot to pry Montgomery away from the Diamondbacks. After some controversial comments by the owner, it's fair to assume that the pitcher will not return to the desert when he is a free agent. They may as well get out in front of that and get something back.

Gallen's name is also in the rumor mill as he approaches unrestricted free agency. Prying the ace away from the Diamondbacks will cost much more for the Twins. While he may be the better pitcher, it is not worth giving up a top prospect when Montgomery is also available.

Other pitching possibilities for Minnesota

Erick Fedde is another pitcher who could be traded this offseason. He was dealt to the Cardinals at the trade deadline but struggled. With the organization heading into a deep rebuild, they should be looking to trade any pending free agents. Fedde is one and the Twins know he can pitch in the AL Central after a solid half-season with the White Sox.

If the Twins do add a pitcher in free agency, it will not be a big name. Jose Quintana was spectacular down the stretch for the Mets and is one of many free agents in Queens. Sean Manaea and Luis Severino are also free agents, but they will cost much more than Quintana. With Ober taking a step forward, they don't need to mortgage the rest of the lineup to sign a fringe ace like Manaea or Severino.

Yusei Kikuchi is another free agent who would be a great fit. The veteran lefty is also a perfect fit for the Tigers, so this would be a double-win for the Twins if they land him. Kikuchi was spectacular for the Astros after the trade deadline and will command a big market. Because he is older, it will not be a long-term contract which is huge for the Twins.