In the modern era, NBA players are expected to be as skilled as possible, including being able to hit a three-point shot. The three-point shot has been an important element in the NBA, given that the league is fresh from the three-point revolution.

But surprisingly, not all NBA players today can hit that shot. Here's a look at 10 active NBA players that have yet to convert a three-point field goal.

Check out the gallery below.

Traditionally, European big men are trained to shoot from the perimeter. However, Rudy Gobert is quite different.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has never converted a single shot from behind the three-point line. Overall, Gobert has attempted 17 shots from beyond the arc. Gobert mostly hovers around the rim and plays inside. Nonetheless, adding a three-point shot should do wonders for his career.

Despite having a teammate in Trae Young who loves to shoot from the parking lot, the Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela doesn't like taking those shots. In 10 seasons in the NBA, Capela has only attempted five shots from beyond the arc.

The former NBA rebounding leader likes to anchor the paint. As a result, it's quite rare for Capela to even attempt a three. With Young shooting the ball most of the time, Capela knows his job, which is to grab rebounds.

It wasn't long ago when Bismack Biyombo impressed in the playoffs with his rebounding, grabbing 26 in a playoff game against the Cavaliers. Biyombo loves to hang around the paint, with his powerful dunks and rebounding prowess.

Like the other players in this list, three-point shooting is not his specialty. Despite staying in the NBA since 2011, Biyombo has only made three attempts from rainbow country.

Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren is a promising big man for the Detroit Pistons. While he has yet to shoot a three, Duren has the tools to remove himself from this list. He has shot the ball from as far as 16 feet. Moreover, he also shoots 36% from 10 to 16 feet from the basket.

Duren loves to hover around the shaded area for rebounding purposes. However, adding a perimeter shot to his arsenal is never a bad idea.

At the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Dallas Mavericks rookie Derek Lively II came up huge for his team. Lively makes his presence felt on the court as a double-double machine. He's also an effective cutter and the best player to clean up some misses. Lively doesn't take a lot of jumpers, only attempting two threes in his rookie year. The Mavs big man has shot 100% from beyond 16 feet.

Daniel Gafford

Fellow Dallas Mavericks player Daniel Gafford is another big man who doesn't like to utilize the three-ball. In fact, Gafford has yet to even make a single attempt from that region. Nonetheless, like Lively, Gafford makes his presence felt around the basket. Just like how the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, there's no need to fix it.

Mark Williams

Coming out of Duke, Mark Williams has proved his worth in the Charlotte Hornets rotation. He has become a reliable partner for LaMelo Ball on the court, particularly taking care of the frontcourt.

While he effectively gets his points from around the basket, Williams hasn't shied away from taking shots from 16 feet. In fact, he shoots 50% in shots 10 to 16 feet from the basket and 67% from just inside the three-point line.

Robert Williams III

Being an enforcer has been Robert Williams' calling card. As a result, the Portland Trail Blazers center loves to do the dirty work down low. This makes sense that he hasn't made a single three in his career.

Overall, Williams has attempted four shots from three-point country. However, Williams doesn't shy away from making shots from beyond 10 feet. From midrange, Williams can shoot at a 56% clip, which is decent for a big man like him. It's just quite rare to see him attempt those.

As a player who loves to score two feet from the basket, the New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson makes most of his attempts from that area. As a result, Robinson hasn't even tried shooting it from beyond the arc. Although rare for a big man to not have a three-point shot in the modern era, Robinson compensates with his wide array of moves near the basket to put points on the board.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Despite playing for a team that depends heavily on three-point shooting, Golden State Warriors big man Tracye Jackson-Davis has yet to convert a triple in his career. The 6'9 power forward only attempted one shot from the three-point area.

Given that coach Steve Kerr loves to utilize him as a roller, Jackson-Davis makes most of his attempts around the basket. It doesn't look like he can shoot the ball well either, hitting only 56% from the charity stripe.