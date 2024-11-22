The Los Angeles Lakers have consistently been an attractive destination for top free agents because of the franchise’s big market and decorated history. Furthermore, more often than not, the Lakers have always paraded a formidable roster. Although the Lakers are an attractive team to play for, the franchise doesn’t always land the players they want.

While there have been legends who wore the uniforms of Lakers, there have been some NBA stars who the Lakers missed. Here is a look at the 10 all-time player targets that the Lakers missed.

After another early playoff exit, there were talks about Donovan Mitchell leaving Cleveland. As a free agent, the Lakers were at one point favorites to land the All-Star guard. However, that immediately fell through after Mitchell re-signed with the Cavs when the team fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Another free agent that the Lakers targeted this year was one half of the Splash Brothers Klay Thompson. While NBA fans regarded him as “washed,” a lethal catch-and-shoot player like him would’ve boosted the Lakers’ shooting woes. In fact, LeBron James himself even attempted to recruit Thompson to L.A. Unfortunately, Thompson opted to join the Dallas Mavericks.

DeMar DeRozan

The last high-profile free agent that should have given the Lakers a third star was DeMar DeRozan. The All-Star guard has been the Lakers’ target since 2016. However, despite repeated attempts to acquire him, the Lakers have failed on every occasion, the last of which saw DeRozan sign with the Sacramento Kings.

LaMarcus Aldridge

Back in 2015, the Lakers could have used another star to pair with Kobe Bryant in the latter’s closing window. LaMarcus Aldridge was an All-Star forward who could’ve given the Lakers an additional weapon offensively. However, the Lakers failed to convince him basketball-wise in a meeting. This led to Aldridge signing with the San Antonio Spurs.

Years later, Aldridge also became a target in the buyout market. But instead of signing with the Purple and Gold, the Lakers opted to sign Andre Drummond, leading Aldridge to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Carmelo Anthony

Expand Tweet

Another star that the Lakers repeatedly tried to land was Carmelo Anthony. The first time around, the Lakers and Denver Nuggets nearly engaged in a trade that would’ve seen a team-up between Kobe Bryant and a prime Melo. However, Nuggets coach George Karl placed a barricade.

Three years later, Melo was a free agent target in 2014. However, the All-Star forward returned to the Knicks. Melo did join the Lakers in the 2021-2022 season. However, Melo was already beyond his prime.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were special back in Cleveland, bringing the franchise’s first championship banner in dramatic fashion. However, Irving infamously left Cleveland to be the go-to-guy. After another disappointing stint in Brooklyn, a team-up was potentially on the horizon when the Lakers had the tools to trade for the NBA champion.

However, Irving ended up going to Dallas. In fact, even LeBron James himself was disappointed as the reunion never materialized.

Unsatisfied with the Indiana Pacers’ repeated playoff exits, Paul George wanted out of Indiana. He ended up in Oklahoma. But after a season, PG became an enticing free-agent target in 2018. While George initially revealed his intention of signing with the Lakers, George opted to stay put in Oklahoma. To make matters worse, George didn’t even schedule a meeting with the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard

Disgruntled in San Antonio and later in Toronto, despite winning a title in both cities, Kawhi Leonard was keen on leaving. With Leonard looking for another place to win a title, the Lakers were frontrunners to land the two-time NBA Finals MVP. However, Leonard chose the other Los Angeles team, the Clippers, where he joined forces with Paul George.

Charles Barkley

Believe it or not, a basketball Hall of Famer like Charles Barkley nearly wore the Purple and Gold uniform. Unhappy in Philly, Barkley thought he actually was traded to the Lakers in 1992, a time when Magic Johnson was forced to retire due to HIV.

Although Barkley was happy about the deal, the 76ers backed out of the deal. The NBA MVP eventually played for the Phoenix Suns and took them to the 1993 NBA Finals.

Landing a prime Chris Paul in Los Angeles took the NBA by storm. The idea of CP3 playmaking alongside the deadly duo of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol was championship worthy. However, the excitement of Laker fans were immediately put to rest after NBA Commissioner David Stern vetoed the deal. The deal potentially took away a Lakers dynasty.

Over a decade later, the Lakers had another chance to acquire CP3. However, Paul recently opted to join the San Antonio Spurs.