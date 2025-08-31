As newly-minted Los Angeles Laker Bronny James carves out his own path in the league, having your father as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a Nike lifetime athlete still has its perks. With an entire signature collection to choose from, Bronny has credited the Nike LeBorn NXXT series as his favorite sneaker to wear on the court. Now, James will release his own colorway of the Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus first released in February 2025 as a continuation within the NXXT Gen series, offering a subset performance brand within LeBron's main Nike line. Given their clear performance capabilities at the NBA level, both Bronny and LeBron have rocked these during in-game action.

This upcoming LeBron NXXT Genisus will feature Bronny James' PE color scheme along with intricate detailing throughout for an overall clean sneaker. While we don't see any Bronny James signature aspects, this is certainly a fitting shoe added to his rotation for the upcoming season.

Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus “Bronny James” PE

Article Continues Below

Bronny James get his own Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus coloryway 🏀 pic.twitter.com/870zEf4ZKv — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 30, 2025

Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus “Bronny”

Release Date: September 12th, 2025 ($170) pic.twitter.com/o1m6CUcw8A — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 30, 2025



The shoe features knit woven material throughout the uppers, stitched to create geometric shapes and textures throughout. The shoe is primarily done in a Sail-adjacent color, rocking candy pink hits throughout the sock liner, logos, and outsole panels. The shoe features an iridescent Midnight Blue hue on the heel cap as well as the main jeweled Nike Swoosh. Overall, this is one of the cleaner looks we've seen at this relatively fresh sneaker.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus “Bronny” is set to release September 12, 2025 for a retail tag of $170. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers in full sizing, so don't sleep on your chance to grab these ahead of the upcoming basketball season!