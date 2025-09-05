The WNBA season is nearing its end for the Indiana Fever, but for Caitlin Clark, it has officially concluded. In an emotional Instagram post, Clark confirmed that her recovery from a groin injury will not allow her to return this year.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark wrote. She added that she had spent hours training daily to come back, called the situation “incredibly frustrating,” and thanked fans for their support.

The Fever star also praised the unwavering support she has received from Indiana fans during her absence.

“The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective,” Clark noted. She closed her announcement by expressing pride in how the team has grown through adversity and reaffirmed her belief in their push for a playoff spot.

The announcement came nearly two months after Clark sustained her groin injury on July 15. At first, expectations were that she might return before the end of the season, but the recovery process stalled. Clark also suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle during an individual workout on August 7, which further delayed her progress. The Fever’s medical staff remained cautious about long-term risks and ultimately decided it was best for Clark to prioritize her full health heading into 2026.

Support for Clark poured in across the basketball world, highlighted by a message from LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star commented on her Instagram post:

“Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!! Rest up, get healthy and be YOU! 🙏🏾🫡👑”

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu also sent encouragement, while Fever teammate Lexie Hull promised brighter days ahead.

Clark’s absence reshapes the Fever’s playoff implications in the final stretch of the season. The team was expected to compete for a championship with Clark on the roster, and her name had been mentioned in the early MVP conversation. Now, Indiana faces the challenge of closing the regular season without their leading scorer and most impactful player. For Clark, the focus turns to recovery and preparing for what she and her teammates hope will be a stronger return in 2026.