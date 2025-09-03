The fact of the matter is, LeBron James is still on top of his game at 40. Over the summer, he exercised a $52.6 million player option to play for the Lakers another year.

The question begs: When will King James call it quits? According to former NBA player Paul Pierce, it would be after this season, per Ashish Mathur of the Dallas Hoop Journal.

“If I’m a betting man, I think this will be his last season,” Pierce said about James. “You know, I think he’s played 21, 22 years. He’s been the GOAT for so long. He’s maintained the stats. We appreciate what he brought to the game and how he’s held the mantle since (Michael) Jordan left. Bron is one of them ones. We appreciate him. But I think his time is up. But we appreciate what he’s done for the league.”

Pierce played in the league for 19 seasons. Along the way, he became a 10-time NBA All-Star. Furthermore, Pierce was a four-time All-NBA team honoree. In 2008, he helped lead the Boston Celtics to an improbable NBA title run against the Lakers. It was the first title in Boston since 1986.

During his stint, Pierce had many competitive battles against James when he was with the Cavs and Heat. As for James, he continues to redefine what it means to have longevity in sports.

Last season, James averaged 24.2 points. 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. Also, he became the first NBA player to score 50,000 points.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, he, along with Luka Doncic, led the Lakers to the playoffs before losing to the Wolves in the first round.

Is LeBron James done after this season?

Unless it comes directly from his mouth, LeBron James is by no means over. He likely wants to contend for another championship, especially considering that Luka will be playing his first full season in Los Angeles.

Then, there is the prospect of wanting to see the continued development of his son, Bronny. Indeed, James has achieved everything and anything the game of basketball has to offer, not to mention being the all-time leading scorer.

But he is choosing when to leave on his own terms and not on a decline. So until he says when he's done, it's best to marvel.