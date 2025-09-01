The Los Angeles Lakers are now less than two months out from their upcoming 2025 season, which is slated to tip off on October 21. It will be yet another season for four-time league MVP LeBron James, who is entering his first year in which he is no longer the clear number one option on his team.

Still, James' “The King” nickname is apparently not going anywhere, as evidenced by a recent commercial the star did for Nike.

“He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders. But he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it,” the narrator said in the commercial, alongside imagery of James putting on a crown, per NBACentral on X, formerly Twitter, via Nike.

https://x.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1962531357210431790

Fans in the comment section on X had mixed reactions to the post.

“I mean he only won FOUR championships in like 20 years idk if every idol was destroyed,” noted one fan.

“‘Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed.' Uhmmm he didn’t beat Dirk… Also, he has losing records vs Tim Duncan, Steph, and KD in the Finals,” added another.

However, other fans were on board with the commercial's depiction of the Lakers star.

Article Continues Below

“Everyone hating on bron but deep down they know he killed their favorite team,” added another fan.

An interesting time for LeBron 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves in for the dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As previously noted, the 2025-26 season will be the first in LeBron James' career in which there is clearly a better player than him on the team. That distinction belongs to Lakers star Luka Doncic, whom the team re-signed to a new extension this offseason to accompany his new weight loss.

With Doncic and James leading the charge, and new offseason acquisitions Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton now in the mix and hoping to contribute, the Lakers seem poised to take a step up after their disappointing first round playoff exit vs the Minnesota Timberwolves to conclude the 2024-25 season.

In any case, the Lakers' 2025-26 campaign will get underway with a home game against the Golden State Warriors on October 21.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Lakers star Luka Doncic dominates EuroBasket 2025 as Slovenia fights to stay alive, with his personal bodyguard adding even more buzz.
Lakers star Luka Doncic’s beefy bodyguard draws attention at EuroBasketYasmin Edañol ·
Kobe Bryant Nike Dunk Low Draft Day
Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low ‘Draft Day’ coming Summer 2026Dominik Zawartko ·
Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus, Bronny James, Nike, LeBron James
Lakers’ Bronny James debuts own Nike LeBron NXXT GenisusDominik Zawartko ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Why French player apologized to Luka Doncic after shady moveMalik Brown ·
Lakers star Luka Doncic makes EuroBasket history as he becomes the fourth player to notch a triple-double in Slovenia’s win over Belgium.
Luka Doncic makes EuroBasket history with triple-doubleYasmin Edañol ·
; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center.
Luka Doncic drops bold claim amid tough Slovenia situationDavid Yapkowitz ·