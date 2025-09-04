Luka Doncic is on a roll at the EuroBasket tournament. Despite an off performance, Doncic led Slovenia to the semifinals with a big win over Iceland.

Afterward, his Slovenian teammate Alen Omic decided to engage Doncic in a playful bet. The bet was 50 push-ups if Doncic wasn't able to make a three-pointer from out of bounds.

The result: Doncic made the three-pointer and laughed all the way to bank.

Luka Doncic's Slovenian teammate Alen Omić bet the Lakers star 50 push-ups that he wouldn't make a 3-pointer from out of bounds 👀 Here was the end result 👇 (via kzs_si/IG)pic.twitter.com/dqxd3vxoMV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

If anything, this playful banter is metaphorical for how Doncic is absolutely thriving. During the EuroBasket tournament, he is averaging 31.3 points per game and Slovenia has a good chance to win it all.

Plus, Doncic is living large after signing a $165 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This comes after he joined the team following the historic trade from the Dallas Mavericks. Ultimately, Doncic teamed up nicely with LeBron James and led the Lakers to the NBA Playoffs.

Though they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, Doncic put up incredible numbers.

Altogether, he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.

As he begins to enter his first full season in L.A., he is doing do with a renewed sense of purpose. Combine that with James exercising his player option to stick with the Lakers, there is no telling what the Lakers can do.

Luka Doncic is in the prime of his life and career

There is no doubt that Doncic has accomplished plenty in his career. In 2024, he helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals.

Additionally, he has become a five-time NBA All-Star and became a five-team All-NBA team selection honoree.

However, he is likely to enter a vital part of his life and career with the Lakers. Consequently, Doncic is in the best shape of his life and his talent is greatly elevated.

As a result, it shouldn't be a surprise that he could hit a three from way out of bounds.