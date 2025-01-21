NBA players who sign 10-day contracts are usually expected to fill a team's roster and fill in off the bench when needed. It's quite rare to see them make any significant impact for a team. Furthermore, they are usually not on the team for the long run.

However, some players make the most out of the opportunities given to them. Here is a look at 10-day NBA contract signings that paid off big time.

Check out the gallery.

Danny Green (2010 San Antonio Spurs)

Initially, Danny Green was signed by the San Antonio Spurs on a couple of 10-day contracts. During that stretch, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich decided to cut the sharpshooter before Green pleaded for another shot. Fortunately, Popovich gave him a shot and the rest was history.

Green was inked to a longer deal, especially for his shooting in the Spurs' 2013 and 2014 Finals runs, the latter of which earned him his first NBA championship. Fast-forward to today, Green announced his retirement, ending his career with three NBA championships with three different teams.

Jeremy Lin (2012 New York Knicks)

Has there been an explosive stretch of games in the NBA quite like Linsanity? Jeremy Lin initially signed a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks after being released, as per reports. With the Knicks reeling from injuries, Lin's number was called and Linsanity began.

Lin went on a series of games that saw him finish in double figures, capped off by a game winner in Toronto and a 38 point explosion against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. Linsanity also made it possible to sneak into the 2012 NBA Playoffs.

Chris Andersen (2013 Miami Heat)

Chris Andersen experienced a roller-coaster NBA career. While he was a recognizable figure on the NBA court, the Birdman was also a controversial figure off the courts. From testing positive for drug abuse and reported internet crimes against children, Andersen nearly saw his NBA career come to an end.

This was until the Miami Heat took out a 10-day contract for The Birdman. Andersen immediately made his presence felt for the star-studded Miami Heat, who were desperately lacking in the front court. Andersen nearly had a perfect shooting stretch in the 2013 NBA Playoffs, including a 15-for-15 shooting stretch against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sam Mack (1996 Houston Rockets)

With the Houston Rockets' Clyde Drexler injured, the team needed to fill the void at the guard position. As a result, they called up Sam Mack from the CBA. Despite being on a 10-day contract, Mack was exactly what the doctor ordered for the back-to-back NBA champions.

Mack scored double figures in a stretch of games, highlighted by a 38-point explosion at the expense of the Golden State Warriors. He would also make his presence felt in helping the Rockets get through the first round of the 1996 NBA Playoffs.

Raja Bell (2001 Philadelphia 76ers)

At the start of his NBA career, Raja Bell was a journeyman at best. In fact, Bell's NBA career was only due to NBA contracts with various teams. But when he signed a 10-day deal with the Sixers, the team knew that he'd be an important piece in the long run.

While his numbers didn't exactly show it, Bell came to life in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bell chipped in 10 points in the series clincher to help the Sixers advance to the 2001 NBA Finals.

Drew Gooden (2014 Washington Wizards)

By the 2013-14 season, the Washington Wizards were in search of adding more bodies to their depleted front court. With Drew Gooden available, the Wizards inked him to a 10-day deal initially. With Gooden providing decent production in limited action, they signed him for the rest of the season.

The move boded well for the Wizards, who managed to keep it competitive against the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs. In Game 1 of the second round, Gooden posted 12 points and 13 rebounds to give the Wizards a victory.

Yogi Ferrell (2017 Dallas Mavericks)

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Yogi Ferrell settled on playing overseas. He played briefly for the Brooklyn Nets but never really stuck with the team. Midway through the 2016-17 season, Ferrell signed a 10-day deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

This paved the way for Ferrell to shock the world by exploding for 32 points to lead all scorers in a Mavericks win. Ferrell also had nine threes to sink the Blazers, tying the franchise record for a rookie.

Oshae Brissett (2021 Indiana Pacers)

Oshae Brissett was first a project by the Toronto Raptors, with the Raptors sending him to the NBA G-League. This changed when the Pacers gave him a 10-day contract. Brissett made the most out of the opportunity by proving himself to be a part of the Pacers rotation.

In fact, the Canadian forward even dropped 23 points on the Charlotte Hornets at the NBA Play-In Tournament to keep their postseason hopes alive. Fast-forward to today, Brissett is an NBA champion, after helping the Boston Celtics win the title in 2024.

Sundiata Gaines (2010 Utah Jazz)

The Utah Jazz were pretty much cellar dwellers for quite some time. When LeBron James and the Cavs were in Utah, everyone expected a Cavaliers victory.

The Jazz did sign Sundiata Gaines on a 10-day deal. Little did anyone expect that it would be Sundiata Gaines, who would bring some excitement back in Utah. Gaines would sink a game-winning three at the buzzer, paving the way for a longer deal in the NBA.

Henry Walker (2015 Miami Heat)

Since the Miami Heat's Big Three was broken up, the franchise was still recovering. With no one expecting them to compete, the Heat had to deal with the players who were available. This includes 10-day-contract signee Bill Walker, who hadn't played an NBA game in three years.

Surprisingly, despite being down by eight against the Orlando Magic, Walker knocked down a pair of clutch threes to force overtime. The Heat won that game thanks to Walker's heroics.