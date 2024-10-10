Danny Green has been playing in the NBA for a while, and it looks like the sharpshooter is hanging up the jersey, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“After 15 NBA seasons, Danny Green says he is retiring. Green, who’s announcing the retirement on his podcast Thursday, is one of four players in NBA history to win championships with three different teams (2014 with Spurs, 2019 with Raptors, 2020 with Lakers),” Charania tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Danny Green also posted a message on social media, thanking everyone who has supported him throughout his career, and how he's excited for the future.

“I never imagined writing this letter, even though I knew this day would eventually come. My life has revolved around this game, taking me all over the world and introducing me to incredible people,” Green wrote. “It's been one helluva journey that I'm immensely proud of, and I couldn't have achieved it without the support of so many. I am who I am because of you, so thank you!

“To all my friends, family, coaches, and teammates from high school, college, and the pros; to my wife and little one, who have pushed me to be not only a great player but a better person each day. I hope I make you proud as I hang up this jersey and sneakers and officially step away from the game. I'm excited for the next chapter and look forward to conquering new challenges.”

Danny Green retires after 15 seasons

Danny Green started his career in 2009 after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. He then went on to play for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons, where he won his first championship in 2014. He became an important part of the team as a three-and-D player alongside Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.

Green was then traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018 with Kawhi Leonard, as he won another championship. The following season, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and won a championship with them as well. From there, Green played with several teams, such as the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cavaliers again, and the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2022 playoffs, Green suffered a torn ACL and LCL, and it was hard for him to stick around in the league after that.

The one thing that Green can say he accomplished that many haven't is winning three championships with three different teams.