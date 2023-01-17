Watching sports is one of the best ways to pass time or to spend time with family and friends. It allows fans around the world to witness the greatness that’s achieved by the best athletes in the world. While most games and contests are accessible to many, some sports events’ prices in the past went out of hand. These contests either featured the most iconic athletes of the sport, a once-in-a-lifetime showdown, or stakes were simply higher than ever. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most expensive sports tickets ever.

10. Avalanche-Lightning Game Six 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Price range: $428 – $16K

The Tampa Bay Lightning were almost eliminated until a clutch goal by Ondrej Palat extended the series to six games. With the Lightning looking for a three-peat, the stakes were high. Thus, the best seats in the house hiked up to $16,586 per seat in Florida.

In Game 6, the Colorado Avalanche secured the series and claimed the Stanley Cup.

9. Murray-Djokovic 2013 Wimbledon Men’s Final

Price range: $140 – $50K

Two of the best tennis players of this generation put on a show at Centre Court. As we all know, Andy Murray emerged victorious in the clash to become the first British male tennis player to hoist the Wimbledon Championship trophy in 1936.

Murray was said to be the main reason for one of the most expensive sports tickets ever. Him ending up victorious only shows his talents were indeed world-class.

8. Argentina-Germany 2014 FIFA World Cup Final

Price range: $440 – $50K

Argentina was led by arguably the best football player Lionel Messi. On the other hand, the Germans were parading their golden generation. In the much-anticipated clash, the Germans emerged victorious in Rio.

Hopefully, no Argentine fan purchased the VIP package, worth $50,000, to watch the final game.

7. Warriors-Raptors Game Six 2019 NBA Finals

Price range: $513 – $69K

The Warriors were in the midst of chasing a three-peat of their own. In Game Six, the Warriors were in their last homestand at Oracle Arena to avoid elimination.

JUST IN: The 2019 NBA Finals highest per ticket price has been eclipsed. A person just paid $69,287.21 each on the @warriors website for two courtside seats (Total: $138,574.42) to tomorrow’s Game 6 in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/EoQjvEw5lv — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2019

Although fans flocked to the arena to rally its players, it wasn’t enough as the Warriors conceded to the Raptors, especially after injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. On the other hand, the Raptors captured their first NBA title in history.

6. Lakers-Celtics Game Seven 2010 NBA Finals

Price range: $612 – $81K

Stakes were higher than ever in the titular Finals clash between the Lakers and the Celtics in Game Seven. Kobe Bryant and the Lakers were on a mission to achieve a repeat while exacting revenge on the Celtics. On the other hand, the Celtics were motivated to reassert their championship mastery over the Lakers.

In a low scoring affair, fans were treated with a physical game filled with defensive excellence by both sides. The game would be Bryant’s last Finals appearance and championship conquest.

5. Mayweather-McGregor 2017

Price range: $500 – $98K

Despite belonging to different fighting organizations, Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor made the boxing and MMA crossover happen. Dubbed as the biggest fight in combat sports history, the best seats in the house soared as high as $98,500 from resale outlets.

In the clash, Mayweather won by TKO and extended his undefeated winning streak to 50.

4. Super Bowl LVI: Rams-Bengals

Price range: $6K – $100K

Just when COVID-19 restrictions started to loosen up, Rams fans weren’t afraid to pack the SoFi stadium in order to cheer for their home team. For the Rams fans, it was worth it. The Rams outlasted the Bengals, 23-20 in suspenseful fashion.

3. Pacquiao-Mayweather 2015

Price range: $1,500 – $180K

Two of the best boxers in the world finally collided in 2015. With much anticipation and a long-awaited build up, fans were simply excited to see Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather square off in a ring.

With both parties also bringing their entourage, ticket slots were largely reduced leading fans to scour for available tickets. As a result, ticket prices for the best seats in the house soared up to $180,000.

After 12 rounds, Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision.

2. Super Bowl XLVII: 49ers-Ravens

Price range: $2K – $420K

While a power outage interrupted the highly anticipated showdown, the Ravens fans didn’t mind. Behind the MVP play of Joe Flacco, the Ravens went home with a 34-29 Super Bowl victory over the 49ers.

The $100,000 worth VIP ticket investment must’ve been worth it if you’re a Ravens fan.

1. 2016 MLB World Series: Cubs-Indians

Price range: $2,200 – $1 million

When it comes to the most expensive tickets in sports history, it was purchased in the 2016 MLB World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians. Based on reports, the most expensive ticket was purchased at the price of $1.17 million.

Game Seven was an instant classic that saw the Chicago Cubs end their 108-year World Series drought.