AJ Dybantsa hasn't even played a single college game, and yet he’s already a titan in the world of name, image, and likeness (NIL). The incoming BYU freshman and top high school basketball prospect has racked up an eye-popping $4.1 million NIL valuation, putting Dybantsa at the pinnacle of college basketball earners, per Afrotech. He’s the face of BYU’s recruiting revolution and arguably the most marketable athlete in the NCAA.

Dybantsa is coming off a standout prep career at Utah Prep Academy and is now locked in as BYU’s first-ever 5-star basketball recruit. That alone is historic. But his business acumen off the court is proving just as dominant. Deals with Red Bull and Nike headline his portfolio — the former being the energy drink giant’s first NIL signing of a male hooper. For Dybantsa, the collaboration was about more than cash. “We fit right in with each other,” he said on The Youngins Sports Podcast. “It’s going to be special.”

Nike, meanwhile, offered a deal reportedly exceeding $4 million. “Joining the Nike basketball family is huge,” he told Sports Illustrated. “To now be part of the same team as the players I looked up to? That’s an opportunity I don’t take for granted.”

But it’s not just about stacking endorsements. Dybantsa and his family have been selective, turning down quick money in favor of long-term moves. “Me and my parents are really smart with it,” he explained. “We don’t want to take every deal… but the smart ones we gotta take.”

Building a Legacy at BYU

Even before stepping on the court in Provo, Dybantsa has ignited a national buzz. His $5 million NIL package from BYU marks the beginning of a new era for the Cougars, especially as they navigate their second season in the Big 12. Head coach Kevin Young has already started working with Dybantsa, and it’s clear the freshman will be a foundational piece of the program’s future.

As if the hype wasn’t loud enough, Dybantsa also just received an invite to the Team USA U19 training camp in Colorado Springs. He’ll be competing for a spot to represent the United States at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. USA Basketball’s Sean Ford made the mission clear: build a championship-caliber squad from a mix of elite veterans and rising stars. Dybantsa fits both molds.

It’s rare to see a freshman bring this much heat before a single collegiate tip-off, but AJ Dybantsa is not your average freshman. He’s a brand, a baller, and now, a multi-millionaire. BYU is officially in the national spotlight, and Dybantsa is leading the charge.